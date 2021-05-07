Dutch police officer punches 17-year-old boy in the face, apologizes

A Rotterdam police officer has apologised after footage was recorded of him punching a 17-year-old boy on Liberation Day. The boy had been part of a group of people who were standing next to a car playing loud music.

The police were responding to a noise complaint when the incident occurred. Five people were arrested after the group refused to move on and began to insult the police officers.

@Politie @Politie_Rdam Ik neem aan dat dit gedrag onacceptabel is. Dit vond vandaag plaats in Rotterdam-Noord. Is er een onderzoek opgestart naar het handelen van de agent in kwestie? #politie #politiegeweld pic.twitter.com/ZxfwgS3NJ7 — Hamza (@h__aras) May 5, 2021

Pushed and punched

According to reports by RTL Nieuws, the boy was interfering with an arrest and as a result, was arrested himself. However, an officer approaches him before he is brought away, pushes him roughly to the ground, and then punches him in the face when he stands up. The incident was captured on video by a bystander.

At this point, bystanders can be heard protesting and another police officer runs to intervene.

An apology

The charges against the boy have since been dropped and the officer involved has apologised to the boy. The boy received a call from the police man and his supervisor, with the officer describing his actions as “disproportionate.”

Feature Image: Screenshot from viral video/@h__aras