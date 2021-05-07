Dutch police officer punches 17-year-old boy in the face, apologizes

Image: Screenshot from viral video/@h__aras

A Rotterdam police officer has apologised after footage was recorded of him punching a 17-year-old boy on Liberation Day. The boy had been part of a group of people who were standing next to a car playing loud music.

The police were responding to a noise complaint when the incident occurred. Five people were arrested after the group refused to move on and began to insult the police officers.

Pushed and punched

According to reports by RTL Nieuws, the boy was interfering with an arrest and as a result, was arrested himself. However, an officer approaches him before he is brought away, pushes him roughly to the ground, and then punches him in the face when he stands up. The incident was captured on video by a bystander.

At this point, bystanders can be heard protesting and another police officer runs to intervene.

An apology

The charges against the boy have since been dropped and the officer involved has apologised to the boy. The boy received a call from the police man and his supervisor, with the officer describing his actions as “disproportionate.”

What are your thoughts on the officer’s actions? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Screenshot from viral video/@h__aras

Previous article
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

