Dutch police shoot 15-year-old boy dead following fatbike robbery

An investigation of the shooting is underway

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Yesterday, a 15-year-old boy was shot dead by Dutch police outside a McDonald’s in Capelle aan den IJssel. According to the NOS, the boy had stolen a fatbike at gunpoint.

Several people, including young children, witnessed the fatal shooting of the boy. The suspect reportedly tried to run away before police shot him.

Theft at gunpoint

At around 4:15 PM, police responded to a report of a fatbike theft on the Wisselspoor. Witnesses of the robbery told police that the suspect had threatened the victim with a gun.

The suspect had fled the scene, however, police then located him near a McDonald’s on Hoofdweg.

The police then decided to approach the boy using a technique for apprehending dangerous people. After warning the boy several times, shots were fired as he attempted to flee.

The NOS reports that two other boys have been arrested for their involvement in the theft. One was present at the shooting, while the other later turned himself in.

Investigation launched and victim support offered

The fatal shooting of the boy is now under investigation by the National Criminal Investigation Department, and victim support has been offered to those who witnessed the shooting.

In a statement, the mayor of Capelle aan den IJssel, Joost Manusama, asks people to wait for the results of the investigation:

“Only then can we draw conclusions. I therefore urge everyone not to speculate and to await the results of the investigation.”

He describes the shooting as “a great loss for the deceased boy’s relatives” and says “I also realise that this incident has had a deep impact on all the bystanders who witnessed it. This can be particularly shocking and frightening for children.”

Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

