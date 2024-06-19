Dutch police shut stations for entire day as part of strike

Listen, guys, try not to get robbed today, because if you run to the police station, there’ll be no one there to take your complaint.

Ehm, why? It’s not because the police are done with your bulls*t.

It’s because today, all Dutch police stations with a public function will remain shut as part of a police strike.

Yes. That can happen. In fact, this is actually the second time that police have shut their doors over the past few weeks.

Early retirement or the doors keep closing

And why is this? It’s all about the police pension, nu.nl writes.

Since 2021, Dutch police have been given the right to retire early — and understandably, they love it.

The problem is that this arrangement is only temporary.

Police unions are now demanding that an early retirement scheme be permanently implemented — if it isn’t, the strikes will continue.

De #politiebureaus zijn vandaag, net als vorige week dinsdag, voor 24 uur gesloten. We voeren actie voor een goed vroegpensioen. @NineKooiman en Erik Smit gaven vorige week aan waarom dit van belang is. #politie #goedpensioen #pensioen #rvu pic.twitter.com/PRHRPLaQjR — Politieacties (@politieacties) June 19, 2024

Translation: The #politiebureaus are closed for 24 hours today, just like last Tuesday. We campaign for a good early retirement. @NineKooiman and Erik Smit explained last week why this is important.

Flyers instead of fines

In a kind of iconic move, the police strike has also been manifesting in the form of flyers.

Specifically, officers have been issuing flyers instead of fines when someone commits a minor violation. The flyers lay out why the police union is striking.

According to the Landelijk Actiecentrum Politieacties (National Centre for Police Actions):

“Only when politicians, administrators and employers take the right steps towards a decent RVU (early retirement scheme) will the police unions stop taking action. Until then, the actions will only increase.”

