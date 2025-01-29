Hammer-wielding teenager attacks Dutch policeman during robbery

Luckily, no serious injuries

Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
On Tuesday (January 28), a police officer was hit on the head with a hammer several times when reacting to an electronics store robbery in Zaandam.

The two teenage suspects connected to the robbery are now in custody.

Violently resisting arrest

At around 2 PM yesterday, two Dutch teenagers robbed an electronics store on Zaandam’s Gedempte Gracht, reports NU.nl.

They smashed several display cases with a hammer and ran away with several stolen phones.

What they didn’t count on was the fact that police officers in civilian clothes were conducting training in the area and saw the young robbers running away.

An officer caught up with one of the suspects, who then proceeded to put up a violent fight.

The suspect hit the policeman several times on the head with a hammer. Nevertheless, the officer held him until his colleagues arrived and helped him.

Very young suspects

The suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Zaandam. He is now being held at the police station together with the other suspect, a 13-year-old boy from Amsterdam.

The 13-year-old was arrested by bystanders and handed over to the police.

The wounded officer had to be examined by a doctor but luckily didn’t have to be admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, all stolen goods were returned to the store owner.

Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

