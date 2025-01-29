Dutch cat owners are creative, unique and hiss-terical when it comes to naming their furry friends (some more than others 👀).
From classic names to obscure ones, this list of 2024’s most popular cat names might inspire you to adopt a new four-legged dictator.
What are the most popular names?
According to AD, pet insurer Figo surveyed 35,000 cat servants — I mean, owners — and found that Simba won the crown for most popular cat name in 2024. 🦁
Luna was a close second, prowling right behind Simba. 🐾
Here are the rest of the fabulous feline frontrunners:
- Nala
- Coco
- Milo
- Bella
Turns out, Dutch pet parents really enjoy The Lion King. 🥹
The most paw-culiar cat names
Some cat owners were a little more… out of the box when naming their kitties.
Here are the most tail-raising names from the study:
- Peukie
- Drumstick
- Gabber
- Hello Kitty
- Fissa
- Jackpot
- Pannenkoek
- Ratatoetje
- Fatoe
- Habiba
Remember: the more unique the name, the more legendary the pet. 😼
