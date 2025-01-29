Dutch cat owners are creative, unique and hiss-terical when it comes to naming their furry friends (some more than others 👀).

From classic names to obscure ones, this list of 2024’s most popular cat names might inspire you to adopt a new four-legged dictator.

What are the most popular names?

According to AD, pet insurer Figo surveyed 35,000 cat servants — I mean, owners — and found that Simba won the crown for most popular cat name in 2024. 🦁

Luna was a close second, prowling right behind Simba. 🐾

Here are the rest of the fabulous feline frontrunners:

Nala

Coco

Milo

Bella

Turns out, Dutch pet parents really enjoy The Lion King. 🥹

The most paw-culiar cat names

Some cat owners were a little more… out of the box when naming their kitties.

Here are the most tail-raising names from the study:

Peukie

Drumstick

Gabber

Hello Kitty

Fissa

Jackpot

Pannenkoek

Ratatoetje

Fatoe

Habiba

Remember: the more unique the name, the more legendary the pet. 😼

Do you have a pet that’s named any of these names? Tell us in the comments below!