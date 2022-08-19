Four-day school week: some Dutch schools cut classes due to teacher shortage

Children rejoice and parents panic: six schools in The Hague have switched to a four-day school week amid an ongoing struggle to find teachers.

The Dutch teacher shortage has pushed certain schools to cut back on working days. Instead, on Fridays, students still receive a home lesson programme — yay, we guess?

The Hague Schools, an educational umbrella organisation, informed De Telegraaf that at least six primary school classes are going through with this new schedule due to the shortage.

For now, the schools that took the drastic measure remain unknown to the public.

Fewer teachers, less education

The Netherlands has been struggling with a shortage of teachers for years. There are various job vacancies for teachers and other teaching staff in the Hague, writes RTL Nieuws.

The decision marks a return to at-home education for many children. Image: Freepik

A spokeswoman for The Hague Schools told De Telegraaf: “It is not the first time, and it will not be the last time that children temporarily go to school for four days instead of five.”

“We also have a substitute pool of employees that we can deploy, but that has also almost dried up. It is a very vulnerable situation.”

What happens now?

The PO council, the umbrella organisation of school boards for primary education in the Netherlands, assures that schools want to maintain the quality of their education.

The world has also learned a lot from online learning after dealing with the pandemic, so let’s hope that those home lesson programmes may not be all that bad. 🤷‍♀️

