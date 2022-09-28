It’ll pass: Netherlands to get some ‘nice’ autumn weather next week

Gaelle Salem
photo-of-dutch-girl-in-warm-and-rainy-weather
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/223134778/stock-photo-girl-blue-rubber-boots-jumping.html

Those keen to venture outdoors must keep an umbrella at hand. Alas, more heavy showers will hit the lowlands this week. 

But wait! There’s a silver lining. Next week, we’ll get slightly hotter temps, some blue skies, and a few rays of sunshine. 🌞

This week’s forecast, in a nutshell

For today and tomorrow, the KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the provinces of South Holland and Zeeland. Why? Because downpours are expected to make the rounds — increasing chances for floods and traffic. 

“We call the many showers that are now passing a storm parade”, Buienradar meteorologist, Marc de Jong, tells RTL Nieuws

The heavy rainfall arrives by sea and dulls down as it moves further inland — which is why the Dutch coastal provinces experience the most cloudbursts. In fact, lands are being drenched with a baffling 40 mm of rain. 🌧️

Friday’s weather will be rather crisp, leaving behind a smidge of wind and temps of up to 17 degrees. However, enjoy that while you can because a wall of water is expected to reach us on Saturday and Sunday. 😒

The silver lining

We’ll just have to ride out the waterflood in the coming days in hopes that next week lives up to its expectations. 

After Monday, temperatures will hit 17 degrees, and it’ll be drier with a few bits of sun peeking through the clouds. 

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

The one — and only — thing we can thank the heavy rain pour for, is that it largely solves the drought problem Dutchies have been facing. 🏜️

“In recent days, several stations have had 200 millimetres of rain, which is a lot. In the regions where it is still dry, such as the Achterhoek, the east of Brabant and the north of Limburg, the sharp edges have also disappeared. not as bad there as a month ago”, de Jong tells RTL Nieuws. 

READ MORE | Isolation, mental health and the Dutch weather: an interview with a psychologist in Leiden

While the damage is far from fully restored, it has helped provinces recover from a very (!) dry summer period. 😌

How are you weathering the rain storm this week? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
