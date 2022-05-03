The Netherlands drops to 28th place in global press freedom rankings

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Person-being-interviewed-by-a-press-team
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/press.html?filter=all&qview=23883891

In a shocking turn, the Netherlands scored exceptionally badly in the yearly global press freedom ranking.

The lowlands ranked 28th in the world, dropping all the way from 6th place in 2021 by 22 spots.

Dropping a rank

In 2013, 2014, and 2016, the press freedom organisation Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) ranked the Netherlands in second place, reports RTL Nieuws.

Since 2018, the country fell one place each year, ending up in 6th place in 2021. This year, they didn’t even make it to the top 20.

“This has never happened before,” says Free Press Unlimited, a Dutch NGO. The Netherlands never faced such a rapid decline in press freedom.

However, it doesn’t actually come as a surprise.

Physical attacks against journalists

The Netherlands has never ranked so low in press freedom, so why now?

Over the last year, several journalists were physically attacked. One camera crew in Utrecht was ambushed and robbed, while churchgoers attacked journalists in Urk and Krimpen aan den IJssel.

Something must be done

The director of Free Press Unlimited believes something must be done about the situation in the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands has always been a forerunner and champion of press freedom worldwide. To maintain this position, the freedom of the press and the safety of journalists must be high on the agenda.”

Reporters Sans Frontières showed that the state of press freedom around the world overall is declining.

What do you think of the press freedom situation in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments. 💭

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleTwo minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day
Next articleDutch solidarity? Port of Rotterdam still welcomes ships with Russian oil
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

1 COMMENT

  1. This situation is deplorable. I’ve always mentioned with pride to my American friends that press freedom is more free here in the Netherlands than in the US. The US still stands at #42. Something needs to be done in the Netherlands to protect the press. Unfortunately, the legitimate press is being attacked all over the world these days because of the rise of authoritarianism. Without a free and unencumbered press, democracy will suffer and the bad guys, like Putin and other ultra-right wing nationalists, will have won. We can’t let this happen. It’s time for the Dutch Parliament to impose heavy fines and/or jail time for anyone who impedes the work of the press. Don’t wait. Do it now!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch solidarity? Port of Rotterdam still welcomes ships with Russian oil

With many sanctions against Russian resources due to the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands seems to fall short when it...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch solidarity? Port of Rotterdam still welcomes ships with Russian oil

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
With many sanctions against Russian resources due to the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands seems to fall short when it comes to Russian oil....

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other...

Today is the sunniest day of the week: what about the rest of May?

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Growing a little tired of the overcast weather? Then you'll love this report! The sun is finally breaking through the clouds and today is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X