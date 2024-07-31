A pilot has lost his life after a plane he was flying crashed into the A58 motorway in North Brabant.

According to Omroep Brabant, at around 12:30 PM, the plane burst into flames after crashing into a motorway between Breda and Roosendaal.

While debris did damage one car, no one else was killed or injured.

May have been a pilot in training

The man was flying a small aircraft and is reported to have been the only person onboard the plane.

According to Omroep Brabant, a logo for a flight school could be seen among the debris.

