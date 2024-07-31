BREAKING: One dead after plane crashes into motorway in North Brabant

An investigation is underway

NewsTraffic
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
photo-of-female-police-officers-Netherlands
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/female-police-officers-work-hengelo-netherlands-july-two-unknown-watching-large-fire-local-waste-processing-company-image123221445

A pilot has lost his life after a plane he was flying crashed into the A58 motorway in North Brabant.

According to Omroep Brabant, at around 12:30 PM, the plane burst into flames after crashing into a motorway between Breda and Roosendaal.

While debris did damage one car, no one else was killed or injured.

May have been a pilot in training

The man was flying a small aircraft and is reported to have been the only person onboard the plane.

According to Omroep Brabant, a logo for a flight school could be seen among the debris.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Here’s how to smash the Dutch integration exam, stress-free
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Man laying motionless on Den Bosch beach discovered to be dead

A man was found dead on a beach in Engelermeer, 's-Hertogenbosch, on Tuesday. According to AD, the sight of the man's...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Here’s how to smash the Dutch integration exam, stress-free

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
The Dutch integration exam: feared, made fun of, and heavily debated. However, the time might come when you have to confront this colossal examination...

Man laying motionless on Den Bosch beach discovered to be dead

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
A man was found dead on a beach in Engelermeer, 's-Hertogenbosch, on Tuesday. According to AD, the sight of the man's motionless body lying on...

5 myths about weed in the Netherlands

Martijn Van Veen - 10
Alright, let’s roll up those sleeves and get to business. Time to grow some weed! Oh wait… we can’t... or can we? We're not...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.