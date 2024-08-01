Dutch house burglar caught deep-frying frikandels mid-crime

What the frik!?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
photo-of-policeman-holding-frikandels-after-catching-burglar
Image: Politie Basisteam Weerijs/X

Sometimes, the craving for a frikandel is so strong that you have to drop what you’re doing and get frying — even if you’re in the middle of a break-in.

Yep, one burglar in Etten-Leur, Brabant, became so hungry that he just couldn’t wait until he was out the door to get munching.

We can’t say we’ve ever felt so strongly about frikandels, but to each their own.

Caught greasy-handed

Weerijs Police shared the unusual case on X, saying they had a “very unique report of a home burglary.”

They explained that police caught the suspect red-handed as “The suspect appeared to be frying frikandels in the house after the burglary.”

READ MORE | What the frick is a frikandel?

Two officers even made an Instagram story about the break-in, joking that the frikandels will now be taken in as evidence…

photo-of-police-man-holding-frikandels-in-fryer-after-break-in
Image: Politie Basisteam Weerijs/Instagram

They told their followers that the burglar was “very hungry” and that they believe a judge will also find this to be an interesting case…

Feature Image:Politie Basisteam Weerijs/X
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands.

