Dutch Prime Minister thinks boycotting Russian oil will only have small effects

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Dutch-Prime-Minister-Mark-Rutte-does-a-speech-at-the-european-union
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/mark-rutte.html?filter=all&qview=317309219

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte believes that boycotting Russian oil can be done “quite quickly”, but he doesn’t think it will have a major effect. 🤔

He addressed the House of Representatives, saying a boycott on Russian oil was an easy target, according to NU.nl.

International consultations

Rutte will travel to Brussels on Thursday for an EU and NATO summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 🇪🇺

The EU has already imposed several sanction packages on Russia in the last three weeks but the summit intends to introduce more sanctions.

For example, the EU froze banks and assets of Russian rulers and oligarchs — but Dutch banks aren’t following suit. 💶

The Dutch House of Representatives also put forward a motion to boycott Russian oil in the Netherlands. If it fails, they would attempt to reduce Russian oil imports, which a majority of Dutch political parties agreed on. ✅

Imports somewhere else

In addition, some politicians suggest a gas boycott and the exclusion of Russian ships for European ports. Rutte says this is more complicated, as Europe relies on Russian gas imports even more than its oil. 🚢

He says oil is the easiest export to target but warns that it won’t have a big effect on the sanctions. Unlike gas, Russia could sell their oil to other countries, like India.

In the coming days, the EU must agree on a new sanctions package for Russia. The leaders agreed on previously sanctions packages fairly quickly — but as they approach the territory of oil, gas, and ports, Rutte says these require very careful consideration.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleHaving a baby in the Netherlands? All the Dutch vocab you’ll need
Next articleThe Netherlands’ most notorious gangster: Willem Holleeder
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Art thieves rob Dutch gallery of six paintings in just four minutes

An art gallery in Eindhoven was robbed of six paintings yesterday with a total net worth of €60,000. 🎨 Owner Jan...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Tale as old as time: the Netherlands and India’s surprising relationship

Vatsalya Balasubramanian - 0
There is a little joke we make in India — "first comes the software boom, and along come our countrymen." Arriving at Schiphol five...

Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

Emma Brown - 14
Beaches symbolise summer with the sand, sea, and a cold drink in hand. This couldn't be more true, especially in the Netherlands, where the...

Art thieves rob Dutch gallery of six paintings in just four minutes

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
An art gallery in Eindhoven was robbed of six paintings yesterday with a total net worth of €60,000. 🎨 Owner Jan van de Loo has...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X