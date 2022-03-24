Art thieves rob Dutch gallery of six paintings in just four minutes

NewsCrime
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
art-thieve-disguised-in-black-mask-with.painting-under-his-arm-about-to-open-door
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/35814711/stock-photo-stolen-piece-of-art.html

An art gallery in Eindhoven was robbed of six paintings yesterday with a total net worth of €60,000. 🎨

Owner Jan van de Loo has been working in the art world since his early twenties and has never before experienced any paintings being stolen, he tells RTL Nieuws.

A four minute job

Four minutes — that’s all it took for the burglars to enter the art gallery through the back entrance and bag six paintings with an estimated value of €10,000 each.

Five of the paintings were by the Eindhovense artist Cornelis le Mair. Another one was by Kees Bol, also from Eindhoven.

The robbery took place yesterday evening at around 8 PM. Usually, Van de Loo and his co-owner would have still been on the premise.

Because of the good weather, however, the two of them went out early. “The burglars must have known that,” says Van de Loo.

Please, give them back

And if all of this would not have been bad enough, here comes the cherry on top — the paintings were not yet insured.

The paintings have only been exhibited since last week and gallery owner Van de Loo was still waiting for the insurance papers.

So, Van de Loo wants to send a message to the burglars: “Please return our paintings.” The police have picked up the investigation but can’t yet communicate any details to the public.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleThe Netherlands’ most notorious gangster: Willem Holleeder
Next articleBest beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch Prime Minister thinks boycotting Russian oil will only have small effects

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte believes that boycotting Russian oil can be done "quite quickly", but he doesn't think it...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Tale as old as time: the Netherlands and India’s surprising relationship

Vatsalya Balasubramanian - 0
There is a little joke we make in India — "first comes the software boom, and along come our countrymen." Arriving at Schiphol five...

Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

Emma Brown - 14
Beaches symbolise summer with the sand, sea, and a cold drink in hand. This couldn't be more true, especially in the Netherlands, where the...

Art thieves rob Dutch gallery of six paintings in just four minutes

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
An art gallery in Eindhoven was robbed of six paintings yesterday with a total net worth of €60,000. 🎨 Owner Jan van de Loo has...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X