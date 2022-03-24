Art thieves rob Dutch gallery of six paintings in just four minutes

An art gallery in Eindhoven was robbed of six paintings yesterday with a total net worth of €60,000. 🎨

Owner Jan van de Loo has been working in the art world since his early twenties and has never before experienced any paintings being stolen, he tells RTL Nieuws.

A four minute job

Four minutes — that’s all it took for the burglars to enter the art gallery through the back entrance and bag six paintings with an estimated value of €10,000 each.

Five of the paintings were by the Eindhovense artist Cornelis le Mair. Another one was by Kees Bol, also from Eindhoven.

The robbery took place yesterday evening at around 8 PM. Usually, Van de Loo and his co-owner would have still been on the premise.

Because of the good weather, however, the two of them went out early. “The burglars must have known that,” says Van de Loo.

Please, give them back

And if all of this would not have been bad enough, here comes the cherry on top — the paintings were not yet insured.

The paintings have only been exhibited since last week and gallery owner Van de Loo was still waiting for the insurance papers.

So, Van de Loo wants to send a message to the burglars: “Please return our paintings.” The police have picked up the investigation but can’t yet communicate any details to the public.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!