This Dutch seal shelter has gone viral in Japan, here’s why 

Who wouldn't buy these cuties some fish? 🦭

NewsEntertainmentWeird
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Last updated
1 minute read
two-seals-floating-upright-at-Pieterburen-Seal-Center
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/seals-recover-seal-sanctuary-pieterburen-dutch-province-groningen-image157387642

On Thursday, a livestream from a seal shelter near Groningen suddenly went viral on X, attracting thousands of views and donations from one country in particular.  

Japanese X account @hokahoka_times posted a snippet of the Pieterburen Seal Centre’s 24-hour livestream, inviting followers to tune in.

And the Japanese certainly did. The post was viewed over 19 million times, earning the centre’s livestream ten times the number of views it normally attracts in a day. 

READ NEXT | Seagulls in the Netherlands: villains, yet protected by law

Kind-hearted cyberterrorism

The attention surge was so huge that, initially, the centre’s employees feared a cyber-attack, reports NOS

Turns out, the extraordinary traffic was simply due to a wave of Japanese viewers tuning in to watch the seals, leaving behind a trail of comments, questions, and donations. 

In what @hokahoka_times called “kind-hearted cyberterrorism from Japan”, viewers smashed the shelter’s donation button, buying the seals thousands of €5 portions of fish.

This resulted in the shelter making the same amount that it would usually earn within a month in just 24 hours.

The extra income came at a critical time. With no government subsidies and languishing summer visits, the centre was struggling to attract funds, says communications manager Marco Boshoven to RTL.

A lucky encounter with some lucky seals

But why did the centre go viral in Japan of all places?

Aside from being gorgeously rotund, the Pieterburen seals are actually very lucky — and not just because of all the fish they’ve been gifted.

Apparently, in Japan, upright-swimming seals are thought to resemble floating tea leaves, a symbol of good luck. 

This explains the seals’ unusual popularity with the Japanese — together with their cuteness, of course!

What is cuter, Pieterburen seals or everyone buying them dinner from across the world? Tell us in the comments below. 

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Dutch man offers 13 and 14-year-old a free horse in exchange for nudes
Next article
Bus driver who was headbutted and hit by colleague was fairly dismissed, says judge
Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Bus driver who was headbutted and hit by colleague was fairly dismissed, says judge

A bus driver who was fired after being headbutted and hit by a colleague has been found to be fairly...
Christopher Conway -

Latest posts

Bus driver who was headbutted and hit by colleague was fairly dismissed, says judge

Christopher Conway - 0
A bus driver who was fired after being headbutted and hit by a colleague has been found to be fairly dismissed in court. The fight,...

Dutch man offers 13 and 14-year-old a free horse in exchange for nudes

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
A man from Den Bosch will spend up to 18 months in prison after promising two underage girls a free horse if they sent...

New Amsterdam: the Dutch settlement that became New York

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
Back in their glory days, the Dutch were busy going around the globe, stealing spices and resources, and creating outposts so they could steal...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.