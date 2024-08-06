A man from Den Bosch will spend up to 18 months in prison after promising two underage girls a free horse if they sent him nude photos.

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls independently posted ads on Dutch classified advertising site Marktplaats looking for a horse to borrow.

In October 2023, the 33-year-old man responded to the ads offering a free horse if they sent nude photos and a video of themselves first.

“All my daughter had to do to get the horse was send 15 photos and 1 video of how he asked,” said one of the fathers in court.

One of the girls agreed, and the man then suggested he could take photos and videos of her in a remote place.

Parents take action

Luckily, the parents of both girls stepped in before the transaction was complete. In one case, the father of one of the girls used an old phone number to contact the man.

“That guy started messaging me, and the same week, he wanted to see nude photos. I had to walk around naked like a dog and such,” said the father, according to the court transcript.

The local police were called, and the suspect was arrested near Oisterwijk station, where he was planning on meeting one of the victims.

Previous offender

The man claimed in court that his behaviour was because of excessive alcohol use. Yet, the man was convicted of similar crimes just one year earlier and was still on probation.

Experts warned that without treatment, the chance of repetition is high.

READ NEXT | Dutch man kicks 11-year-old girl in the chest — for absolutely no reason

The man has been sentenced to 18 months of prison, of which he will serve a minimum of 8 months. His previous crime sentence was also increased by 16 weeks.

Additionally, he will be treated for alcohol addiction and sexually transgressive behaviour. Finally, his activities on social media will be monitored in the future.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮