An industry in flux: licensed Dutch brothels and sex work on the decline

NewsPolitics & Society
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸
red light district illuminated at night
Red Light District in Amsterdam the Netherlands

After 21 years of legalization, the sex work industry in the Netherlands is on thin ice – the number of registered sex businesses has declined by 80%. Are municipalities to blame or have the fruits of legislation been underwhelming at large?

In 2000, the year the brothel ban was abolished, there were 1,350 registered sex businesses — today, just 250 remain.

As part of the legalization process, authority over the sex work industry was delegated to individual municipalities, with the hopes that licensing and taxation would “clean up” the sex industry.

However, many have been underwhelmed with the results of legalizing the industry, as concerns about the involvement of human trafficking and organized crime remain, reports the NOS.  

Municipal red tape 

Municipalities across the Netherlands have increasingly proposed policies that limit the activities of and even further stigmatize the industry. 

For instance, some municipalities only allow such businesses to obtain a permit for three to five years, without any guarantee that this will be renewed. A risk most business owners find far too high. 

Changes to the Red Light District

In addition, window prostitution, a prefered option for many sex workers for the safety, visibility, and autonomy it provides, is being cracked down on.

Today, window prostitution is only legal in 10 of the Netherlands’ 12 municipalities and most recently, Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, proposed a plan to relocate de Wallen’s Red Light District to the suburbs. 

The city council announced that they’ll begin closing Amsterdam’s famous brothel windows as part of its plan for a “tourism reset”, which also holds the potential for a ban on tourists buying cannabis from the city’s cafes. This, despite the fact that 93% of sex workers in de Wallen are against the move.

Sex workers in the shadows 

All the while, sex workers have faced the most severe restrictions of all contact occupations amidst the pandemic, in addition to being excluded from most worker compensation schemes. But excluding sex workers has only served to increase the risk of falling victim to human trafficking and precariousness in the workplace. Since the start of the pandemic reports of illegal prostitution doubled according to Report Crime Anonymous

As we’ve seen countless times through attempted closures due to coronavirus or red tape, in the absence of legal sites of sex work, individuals facing economic hardship are forced to take greater personal risks. 

What’s your opinion on the decline of the sex work industry? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: nilaya/Depositphotos

Previous articleBye-bye sugar addiction: price of soft drinks to rise in the Netherlands
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸
Though Caitlin was born in Berlin, she was raised between the beaches of Florida and mountainous Oregon but has opted for a university career in the cosy Netherlands. Four years into her Dutch journey, you’ll find Caitlin ranting about politics, upcycling jewellery for her online store, or roaming around with her analogue camera.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Bye-bye sugar addiction: price of soft drinks to rise in the Netherlands

You'll soon notice soft drinks and juices becoming more expensive in the Dutch market — that's all part of the...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

An industry in flux: licensed Dutch brothels and sex work on the decline

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger 🇩🇪🇺🇸 -
After 21 years of legalization, the sex work industry in the Netherlands is on thin ice – the number of registered sex businesses has...

Bye-bye sugar addiction: price of soft drinks to rise in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
You'll soon notice soft drinks and juices becoming more expensive in the Dutch market — that's all part of the new cabinet's healthy food...

KLM fined for not refunding cancelled tickets

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The Dutch Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) gave KLM a proper slap on the wrist yesterday as it decided to fine the royal...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X