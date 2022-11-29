Dutch sports minister leaves during budget debate… to fly to Qatar

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietySports
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
skyline-image-of-qatar
Image: Despositphotos https://depositphotos.com/134922042/stock-photo-aerial-view-of-doha-skyline.html

Sports Minister Conny Helder is under fire from her fellow Members of Parliament due to her decision to leave during an unfinished debate about last year’s sport budget. The reason? To fly to Qatar.

The Dutch MP has been met with backlash after she decided to leave the debate early, reports RTL Nieuws.

Got a flight to catch

After a grand six hours of debate, at 11.30 PM, Helder departed from the cabinet in order to catch her flight to Qatar, determined not to jeopardise preparations.

But, according to the Socialist Party (SP), the Labour Party (PvdA), and the Party for Freedom (PVV), the debate was far from over, and they insisted that Helder should have finished the debate before departing.

READ MORE |

On top of this, other MPs have made it clear they don’t want Helder to attend the matches in Qatar. SP member Michiel van Nispen says, “If the minister leaves this debate now, I don’t want her to come back. We want a real sports minister.”

“You don’t care, but I do”

However, Helder hit back with the words “you don’t care, but I do,”, and insisted that her departure was not about an unwillingness to continue the debate.

As VVD member Rudmer Heerema pointed out, it is quite normal that debates are suspended due to time.

Yet, Helder’s choice to go to Qatar is clearly unpleasing to the Chamber. The location for the FIFA World Cup has come with huge backlash due to Qatar’s stance on major political and human rights issues, such as LBGTQ+ rights and worker’s rights.

What is next for Helder, is uncertain. The debate is set to resume on Thursday.

Keep up to date with everything Dutch on the DutchReview FaceBook Page!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Cheap housing in the Netherlands: 5 top tips for finding your Dutch home
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More and more internationals are coming to the NL (and Dutch unis aren’t happy)

Almost 90,000 of the 340,000 students in the Netherlands come from abroad, and Dutchies are done with it.  Whether it’s the...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

Cheap housing in the Netherlands: 5 top tips for finding your Dutch home

Emma Brown - 1
Looking to find housing in the Netherlands, but are overwhelmed by the rental prices? That's normal. However, there are ways to seal the deal...

The surprising challenges of using a sidewalk in the Netherlands

Shaakira Vania - 12
The Netherlands is an amazing place to live, with so many places to see and discover. But, getting to those places? That's harder than...

More and more internationals are coming to the NL (and Dutch unis aren’t happy)

Mihály Droppa - 0
Almost 90,000 of the 340,000 students in the Netherlands come from abroad, and Dutchies are done with it.  Whether it’s the fabulous Dutch education system...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X