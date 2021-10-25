Dutch students invent fully solar-powered campervan — and it works!

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-people-taking-pictures-of-solar-powered-campervan-Stella-Vita
Image: STE/Rien Boonstoppel/Supplied

Students of TU- Eindhoven are expecting a call from Elon Musk any day now. Why? Not to fly into space with him — Jeff Bezos has already taken a Dutchie to space, that would be too unoriginal. 

No, they expect a call from Musk because the team of 22 has invented a fully solar-powered campervan, Stella Vita. 

A solar-powered campervan?

Yep, you heard that right. Stella Vita is powered by solar panels which make up its sleek-looking roof. Once parked, the roof can rise to a height of 2.5 metres. Not only does this allow for its inhabitants to comfortably stand, it also increases its solar panel surface area to 17.5 square metres. 

READ MORE | Lightyear One: Dutch solar powered car can drive 710km on a single charge

However, the stop isn’t fun for just for the van, Stella Vita can fit two occupants and comes fitted with a kitchen, double bed, sofa, toilet, sink, shower and even a solar-powered television. Sold! 👨‍⚖️  

From Eindhoven to southern Spain using the power of sun

Completely self-sufficient, these panels have proven that they can successfully power the camper. The team of Dutch students tested out their invention by driving Stella Vita from Eindhoven to the southern tip of Spain.

Photo-of-people-taking-pictures-of-solar-powered-campervan-Stella-Vita
Image: STE/Rien Boonstoppel/Supplied

While our girl Stella suffered some setbacks along her journey, requiring a bit of assistance in France, she quickly got herself together (along with the help of her creators) and successfully completed her European trip. 

A real head-turner

Regardless of whether Musk picks up the phone (or just communicates telepathically, who knows with that man), Stella Vita certainly turned heads as it cruised 2,000km through Europe using nothing but sunshine. 

Speaking to CNN, 21-year-old Tijn Ter Horst, a member of Solar Team Eindhoven 2021, explains that “the main goal is to really inspire people and the market and society to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable future.” 

Would you take a trip using Stella Vita? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: STE/Rien Boonstoppel/Supplied

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

