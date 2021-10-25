Heads up sun-lovers: better weather is returning to the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
photo-of-couple-jumping-in-park-among-autumn-leaves
Who else noticed the mooi autumn weather on Sunday? 🙋‍♂️ Well, that wasn’t just a one-hit wonder — the sun will be making more of an appearance starting from Wednesday.

Yes, that’s right! Before we stuff ourselves with oliebollen and warm Chocomel in a vitamin-D deficient slump, more sunshine will be headed our way! ☀

Buienradar reports an expected high of 18 degrees by the end of the week.

🌧 Today tot Tuesday

A bit of rain is expected today and tomorrow in the west and centre of the Netherlands.

However, the rain is gradually moving to the northeast. The northwest will get the bulk of the rain, which isn’t a lot — but it will be wet for a while.

On Tuesday, Limburg will see a temperature of 15 degrees — gelukkig! (lucky!) ✨

🌞 Wednesday-Friday — lekker weer!

You can shove that paraplu (umbrella) in the closet starting on Wednesday because good weather is headed our way. The temperatures will be around 16 degrees in most of the Netherlands and 18 degrees in the southeast. 🥂

So while it isn’t the warmest weather, it’s still pretty nice! Look out for Dutchies out there who will be wearing tank tops anyway, while the expats are still sporting knit sweaters. 😂

What are you going to do during the few days of sunshine? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Syda_Productions/Depositphotos

Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

