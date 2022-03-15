Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn continues to extend vegan product range

NewsHealth
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn introduced 150 new vegan products to support the movement that calls on consumers to get 60% of their protein from plant-based sources. 🌱

By now, the Dutch supermarket giant stocks over 1,000 plant-based products and there are 150 more to come!

To really make plant-based eating as accessible as possible, Albert Heijn has also doubled their Prijsfavorieten (low-priced products) in the mock-meat aisle. Yay for innovation! 🎊

What’s to come?

Among the 150 new products is a bean burger made from Dutch veldbonen (field beans) that is the first of its kind to be sold in all of Europe! 🍔

And there are even more savoury innovations coming our way: a vegan salmon burger, vegan caviar and mushroom shoarma. How exciting!

Albert Heijn’s vegan dessert range is also seeing a number of sweet (and very welcome) additions to the team. There will be a new vegan chocolate cake with raspberry and dates (yum!), a vegan pavlova with elderflower syrup (say, what??) and a vegan crème brûléé (show-stopping). 🍮

Wow, remember the days when all our veggies out there could get a falafel wrap and maybe some hummus? Us neither!

Why eat 60% plant-based protein?

Oh, we hear you veggie-sceptics mumble dismissively under your breath! Why should you eat vegan salmon burgers or a plant-based crème brûléé if the real thing tastes even better?

Well, for the environment of course. Climate change is in full force and, remember, the Netherlands is already far below sea level.

And it’s good for you too. The majority of Albert Heijn’s plant-based meats has an A or B on the nutri-score scale. So, you’ll get your protein and nutrition either way. 😉

Have you tried any of these new plant-based Albert Heijn products already? Tell us in the comments!

