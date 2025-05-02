Getting overcharged for your groceries? These Dutch supermarkets make the most mistakes

Time to use the self-checkout! 🛒

NewsPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-young-woman-in-Dutch-supermarket-reaching-for-shelf
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/414464280/stock-photo-young-pretty-caucasian-woman-grocery.html

If you’ve noticed ridiculously inconsistent prices in your Dutch supermarket receipts recently, you’re not alone! On average, 13% of grocery items get incorrectly priced at the checkout.

New research by the Dutch Consumers’ Association (the Consumentenbond) reveals that most supermarkets are bungling the maths on your receipts, especially when it comes to products on discount.

Which supermarkets make the most (and least) errors?

Between February and March 2025, the Consumentenbond investigated six regional supermarkets to see which was making the most mistakes.

These consisted of Dekamarkt, Dirk, Hoogvliet, Nettorama, Poeisz, and Vomar, which all position themselves on the “affordable” end of the Dutch supermarket range.

READ MORE | Cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide in 2025

The worst offender on the list? Hoogvliet, where nearly 1 in 4 receipts featured incorrectly priced products (usually in the supermarket’s favour 👀).

back-view-woman-shopping-for-fruit-and-vegetables-in-a-dutch-supermarket-which-prices-products-incorrectly-on-receipts
Ahh, I wonder which product I’ll be overcharged for next? 🤔 Image: Freepik

Meanwhile, Poeisz takes home a solid B+ for its maths skills, as the Frisian chain makes the fewest errors out of the supermarkets tested (9%).

Although this round focused on regional supermarkets, big names like Albert Heijn have previously been called out for their incorrect prices.

READ MORE | Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

Jumbo and PLUS also faced criticism in the past. They have since taken action to rectify their mistakes, with the director of the Consumentenbond noting that they had a “serious willingness to banish incorrect prices. And with success. Albert Heijn should follow their example.” (Ouch, talk about a burn!)

What can you do about it?

Sorry, conflict-averse shoppers, but it’s time to dial up the Dutch directness and get your money back.

“If you discover an error on the receipt, you can always go back to the store, and you will still get the product for the correct price.” Babs van der Staak, spokesperson for the Consumentenbond, tells AD.

Plus, if you’re dead keen to ensure you hang onto that korting (discount), you can always use the self-checkout option and watch those prices closely.

Have you caught your local supermarket overcharging you for groceries? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
8 things to know about getting Dutch internet
Next article
The Netherlands skyrockets to third place for global press freedom (but there’s a catch!)
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

1 COMMENT

  1. Vomar – happens to me on a regular basis. It so the norm I stand and check receipt before leaving. Knowing ill need to go back to desk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

International

The Netherlands skyrockets to third place for global press freedom (but there’s a catch!)

The Netherlands has jumped to third place in the 2025 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index, standing tall...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

The Netherlands skyrockets to third place for global press freedom (but there’s a catch!)

Federica Marconi - 0
The Netherlands has jumped to third place in the 2025 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index, standing tall as one of the...

8 things to know about getting Dutch internet

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 2
Whether you’re moving to or within the Netherlands, you’ll have to be ready to set up your utilities and home essentials — a.k.a. the...

Toeslagen? Everything you should know about government allowances in the Netherlands [2025 guide]

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Living in the Netherlands comes with many perks — and one of them is government support to help cover essential living costs. Whether you're...

It's happening