From ‘sushipouce’ to ‘herringpouce’: this Dutch obsession is getting out of hand

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-dutch-snack-kibbeling-sushi-and-tompouce
Image: Canva https://www.canva.com/design/DAFzkrx0biY/GuVClCnwCg_5-4ceCTfRyA/edit

Oké, the Dutch have finally crossed the line. They’ll put pink icing and cream filling on just about anything, and the internet isn’t too happy.

We’ve already raved about the delicious crompouce: a crisp, cream-filled croissant covered in pink icing. However, it looks like this new sweet treat just isn’t exciting enough for adventurous palates.

READ MORE | This TikTok craze has everyone craving this BIZARRE Dutch sweet treat 

Enter… the ‘kibbelpouce’.

Wait, the what?!

For those who don’t know what that is (because why would you?), it’s the Dutch deep-fried fish snack called kibbeling, married with the pink icing and cream filling of tompouce.

“Why would anyone actually come up with that?” you may be wondering. Well, a fish stall in Gouda recently went viral on TikTok for coming up with the ‘kibbelpouce’.

@pmseafood Nieuw in ons assortiment: kibbelpouce! 🩷🤍🤎 #crompouce #kibbeling #trending #fyp #markt #gouda #vi #trend #kibbelpouce #new ♬ Sweet but Psycho (Leon Lour Remix) – Ava Max

Although this specific snack isn’t for sale (it was created for the fish stall’s TikTok account), people are still doing crazy things with that icing, reports AD.nl.

The world is your oyster(pouce)

People are really exercising their creative muscles with these creations: have you heard of hamburgerpouce? How about sushipouce?

Or, if you’re looking for a healthier option, try the cucumberpouce! (Even we don’t understand that one.)

@dutchreview The perfect marriage doesn’t exi- #dutchreview #crompouce #netherlands #nederland #holland #dutchfood #dutchsnacks ♬ original sound – Mando Salazar

For those who love the insanity, rejoice while it lasts! As for those who aren’t fans, stay strong; this too shall pass.

What’s your take on all the -pouce craze? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:DutchReview/Canva
Previous article
Amsterdam’s ‘Stay Away’ campaign: did rowdy UK tourists get the memo?
Next article
Getting a pet in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Amsterdam’s ‘Stay Away’ campaign: did rowdy UK tourists get the memo?

Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign is definitely seeing some success, with a decrease in the number of stag dos and rambunctious...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Getting a pet in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
So, you’re thinking about getting a pet in the Netherlands? Wat leuk! Adopting or buying a pet doesn’t need to be "ruff" — as...

Amsterdam’s ‘Stay Away’ campaign: did rowdy UK tourists get the memo?

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign is definitely seeing some success, with a decrease in the number of stag dos and rambunctious tourists.  The Dutch Stay Away...

Dutch Quirk #100: use the power of the ‘social police’ (betutteling)

Eva Gabriella - 0
There are several unwritten rules of social etiquette in the Netherlands that Dutchies love to betuttel (patronise) you about, as if they’re high-school teachers. The...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.