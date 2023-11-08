From ‘sushipouce’ to ‘herringpouce’: this Dutch obsession is getting out of hand

Oké, the Dutch have finally crossed the line. They’ll put pink icing and cream filling on just about anything, and the internet isn’t too happy.

We’ve already raved about the delicious crompouce: a crisp, cream-filled croissant covered in pink icing. However, it looks like this new sweet treat just isn’t exciting enough for adventurous palates.

Enter… the ‘kibbelpouce’.

Wait, the what?!

For those who don’t know what that is (because why would you?), it’s the Dutch deep-fried fish snack called kibbeling, married with the pink icing and cream filling of tompouce.

“Why would anyone actually come up with that?” you may be wondering. Well, a fish stall in Gouda recently went viral on TikTok for coming up with the ‘kibbelpouce’.

Although this specific snack isn’t for sale (it was created for the fish stall’s TikTok account), people are still doing crazy things with that icing, reports AD.nl.

The world is your oyster(pouce)

People are really exercising their creative muscles with these creations: have you heard of hamburgerpouce? How about sushipouce?

Or, if you’re looking for a healthier option, try the cucumberpouce! (Even we don’t understand that one.)

For those who love the insanity, rejoice while it lasts! As for those who aren’t fans, stay strong; this too shall pass.

What’s your take on all the -pouce craze? Tell us in the comments!