Amsterdam’s ‘Stay Away’ campaign: did rowdy UK tourists get the memo?

Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign is definitely seeing some success, with a decrease in the number of stag dos and rambunctious tourists.

The Dutch Stay Away campaign was launched this past March, and tourist numbers have been dropping since. Specifically, there are 22% fewer tourists now compared to 2019, which was the last year before COVID-19 restrictions.

For now, it looks like the goal to reduce the number of wild tourists in Amsterdam is working. Those who came to Amsterdam for its red-light districts and coffee shops are getting a reality check: some things are definitely not cool.

No more stag dos in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, reports the UK online newspaper The Independent. How popular? Well, around 20 million tourists come to the city each year, of which 2.4 million were British in 2019.

Fed up with rowdy tourists keeping them up all night, the Dutch government took it upon themselves to control this with the Stay Away campaign. And it’s working.

Of course, people can still come to Amsterdam if they want. No one is being forced to literally stay away.

That being said, there are consequences. That’s the whole point of this campaign: to show that if you get too drunk and messy, you can get arrested, a criminal record, a fine, hospitalisation, and permanent health damage. Talk about a buzzkill!

