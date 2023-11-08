Amsterdam’s ‘Stay Away’ campaign: did rowdy UK tourists get the memo?

NewsEntertainmentInternational
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-houses-in-amsterdams-red-light-district
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/645143006/stock-photo-red-light-district-amsterdam-netherlands.html

Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign is definitely seeing some success, with a decrease in the number of stag dos and rambunctious tourists. 

The Dutch Stay Away campaign was launched this past March, and tourist numbers have been dropping since. Specifically, there are 22% fewer tourists now compared to 2019, which was the last year before COVID-19 restrictions. 

READ MORE | Amsterdam prepares to launch Stay Away campaign targeting men from the UK

For now, it looks like the goal to reduce the number of wild tourists in Amsterdam is working. Those who came to Amsterdam for its red-light districts and coffee shops are getting a reality check: some things are definitely not cool.

No more stag dos in Amsterdam

Amsterdam is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, reports the UK online newspaper The Independent. How popular? Well, around 20 million tourists come to the city each year, of which 2.4 million were British in 2019. 

Campagnevideo Stay Away versie 1 from Gemeente Amsterdam on Vimeo.

Fed up with rowdy tourists keeping them up all night, the Dutch government took it upon themselves to control this with the Stay Away campaign. And it’s working.

Of course, people can still come to Amsterdam if they want. No one is being forced to literally stay away.

READ MORE | ‘We never stop drinking’: British men react to Amsterdam’s Stay Away campaign

That being said, there are consequences. That’s the whole point of this campaign: to show that if you get too drunk and messy, you can get arrested, a criminal record, a fine, hospitalisation, and permanent health damage. Talk about a buzzkill!

What are your opinions on the Stay Away campaign? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #100: use the power of the ‘social police’ (betutteling)
Next article
From ‘sushipouce’ to ‘herringpouce’: this Dutch obsession is getting out of hand
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

From ‘sushipouce’ to ‘herringpouce’: this Dutch obsession is getting out of hand

Oké, the Dutch have finally crossed the line. They’ll put pink icing and cream filling on just about anything, and...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

From ‘sushipouce’ to ‘herringpouce’: this Dutch obsession is getting out of hand

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Oké, the Dutch have finally crossed the line. They’ll put pink icing and cream filling on just about anything, and the internet isn’t too...

Dutch Quirk #100: use the power of the ‘social police’ (betutteling)

Eva Gabriella - 0
There are several unwritten rules of social etiquette in the Netherlands that Dutchies love to betuttel (patronise) you about, as if they’re high-school teachers. The...

Seasonal depression in the Netherlands: what to do when feeling SAD

Kavana Desai - 0
It's time to talk about Seasonal depression in the Netherlands and where to get help. Mental health in the Netherlands is a topic that...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.