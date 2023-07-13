This Dutch town just introduced a … “Fun Tax”?

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Can you have fun and get boozed up at events in Zandvoort? Natuurlijk! But now you’ll have to fork out more geld (money) for entertainment fees.

Yep, you read that right. You’re going to be taxed for having fun. Hieperdepiep (hip hip) hell nee! According to the NOS, the municipality of Zandvoort is implementing an extra tax for organisations of major events from 2024. 

The cost of fun

The so-called “fun tax” will cost event organisers €3 per visitor for events with 10,000 visitors or more. That certainly is a steep cost, so why are they adding it? 

The extra fees will cover the costs that come with big crowds. Traffic controllers, extra garbage collectors, and safety measures are all put in place to make sure you have a leuk time. We guess when you say it like that, it makes sense.

But the niet zo leuk part? This “fun tax” could affect visitors directly — since event organisers can add the extra cost to ticket prices. 

Taking the fun out of F1

You guessed it: Zandvoort’s new entertainment fees will also affect the town’s biggest event, the Formula 1 races.

So, if you’re an F1 fan or you enjoy the Grand Prix at the Circuit Zandvoort, be ready to fork out even more to see tyres squealing down the track. 🏎️

READ MORE | Dutch Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen races to victory at British Grand Prix

Luckily, the next Grand Prix in late August won’t be affected by the fun tax yet. But with at least 300,000 visitors expected at events like this, you can imagine that the Formula 1 organisation isn’t chuffed about the new tax. 

@tunedout.roadside Zandvoort Historic Grand Prix is a must for every (race)car enthousiast. #formula1 #historicgrandprix #racing #racecars #zandvoort #circuitzandvoort ♬ Memory Reboot – Sped Up – VØJ & Narvent

According to the organisation, events at the circuit bring in a lot of money for the municipality. However, the organisation has said they will accept the tax — begrudgingly, we imagine 👀. 

How do you feel about the new “fun tax” in Zandvoort? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

