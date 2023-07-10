Dutch Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen races to victory at British Grand Prix

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Dutchies, you just won more bragging rights. Max Verstappen has taken home yet another victory this past weekend at the British Grand Prix. 

Everyone’s favourite Dutchie (arguably 😉) enjoyed another one of many victories this Sunday, July 9.

It was his 11th consecutive Formula 1 victory for the Red Bull team and his second win in the British Grand Prix Silverstone circuit. The first time he won the British Grand Prix was in 2020, to mark the 70th anniversary of Formula 1.

READ MORE | Hoera! F1 Champion Max Verstappen receives royal honour

He recovered from a rocky start in the race and ended in first place, to the pride of Dutch people everywhere. Hoera!

Verstappen can’t stop winning

11 wins aren’t for anyone, much less consecutively! In total, Verstappen has had 43 wins during his time at Formula 1. Dare we say, that’s impressive. 😳

Finishing in second, just behind Verstappen, was Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton, the eight-time Silverstone winner, lost his throne and finished in third place, according to the official Formula 1 website.

PositionDriver
1Max Verstappen
2Lando Norris
3Lewis Hamilton
4Oscar Piastri
5George Russell
6Serio Pérez
7Fernando Alonso
8Alexander Albon
9Charles Leclerc
10Carlos Sainz Jr.

So if you’re a Verstappen fan, rejoice! This wasn’t his first win (far from it), and it certainly won’t be the last! 🏎️

Are you a fan of Verstappen? How did you celebrate his win? Tell us in the comments!

