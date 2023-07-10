Dutch Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen races to victory at British Grand Prix

Dutchies, you just won more bragging rights. Max Verstappen has taken home yet another victory this past weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Everyone’s favourite Dutchie (arguably 😉) enjoyed another one of many victories this Sunday, July 9.

It was his 11th consecutive Formula 1 victory for the Red Bull team and his second win in the British Grand Prix Silverstone circuit. The first time he won the British Grand Prix was in 2020, to mark the 70th anniversary of Formula 1.

He recovered from a rocky start in the race and ended in first place, to the pride of Dutch people everywhere. Hoera!

Verstappen can’t stop winning

11 wins aren’t for anyone, much less consecutively! In total, Verstappen has had 43 wins during his time at Formula 1. Dare we say, that’s impressive. 😳

Finishing in second, just behind Verstappen, was Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton, the eight-time Silverstone winner, lost his throne and finished in third place, according to the official Formula 1 website.

Position Driver 1 Max Verstappen 2 Lando Norris 3 Lewis Hamilton 4 Oscar Piastri 5 George Russell 6 Serio Pérez 7 Fernando Alonso 8 Alexander Albon 9 Charles Leclerc 10 Carlos Sainz Jr.

So if you’re a Verstappen fan, rejoice! This wasn’t his first win (far from it), and it certainly won’t be the last! 🏎️

Are you a fan of Verstappen? How did you celebrate his win? Tell us in the comments!