With Dutch rail chaos looming on the horizon, you’ll want to stock up on all the tips and tricks to avoid being crammed like sweaty sardines in a can.

Thankfully, the NS has just revealed some clever ways to make your commute less of a squeeze. Let’s dive in!

Opt for these alternative routes

NS points out various alternative routes that passengers can take to avoid heavy crowds on routes that are predicted to be the busiest.

Instead of the 8:23 AM Intercity from Breda to Rotterdam , take the 8:26 AM Eurocity to Rotterdam

, take the 8:26 AM Eurocity to Rotterdam Instead of the 08:08 or 08:38 AM Sprinters from Driebergen-Zeist to Utrecht Centraal , take the Sprinter 15 minutes earlier or 20 minutes later

, take the Sprinter 15 minutes earlier or 20 minutes later Instead of the 07:39 AM Intercity from ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht Centraal , take the train 10 minutes earlier or later

, take the train 10 minutes earlier or later Instead of the 08:41 AM Intercity from Rotterdam to Schiphol (via HSL) , take the train 10 minutes later

, take the train 10 minutes later Instead of the 08:18 AM Sprinter from Meppel to Zwolle, take the 08:22 AM Sprinter

Check how crowded your commute will be

If you’ve noticed those little druktepoppetjes or crowd indicators in your NS app, they’re not just cute, they’re your secret weapon.

These tiny icons show how crowded each train is, helping you dodge the sardine-can experience.

1 green doll : quiet, plenty of seats available

: quiet, plenty of seats available 2 orange dolls : moderately crowded, some seats still free

: moderately crowded, some seats still free 3 red dolls: busy, there may not be seats

And if you need an extra nudge, NS will even send you push notifications pointing you toward quieter trains (which also have a discount 👀).

Travel smart this autumn

The best tip? Just avoid rush hour altogether. The NS advises that if your working schedule is flexible, avoid taking the train on Tuesdays and Thursdays altogether.

However, autumn train chaos is about to get even more chaotic, as ProRail (the Dutch national railway network) has a full schedule of renovation planned for The Hague in September, Vught in October, and Schiphol in November.

Does your regular commute run through any of these locations? While the NS will provide replacement transport, their buses have limited capacity, so arranging an alternative route or a different mode of transport beforehand is a great idea.

Will you switch to a quieter train or brave the rush-hour crush? Share your choice in the comments below!