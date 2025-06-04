💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

No Dutch trains or alternative transport this Friday, due to 24-hour strike

Warning: your commute may be cancelled

NewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
2 minute read
NS-strike-in-south-holland
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/165555836/stock-photo-trains-at-the-platform-of.html
Heads up, train travellers! 🚨 A major strike is on track (pun intended) for Friday, June 6, and it’s bringing all Dutch trains to a screeching halt. 

According to the NS website, train conductors and drivers across the Netherlands are planning several region-wide strikes over the coming days.

Here’s what we know. 👇

Which routes will be affected?

From a news bulletin by the FNV (the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions), the first strike is locked in for this Friday, June 6.

First on the agenda is a strike in Utrecht, one of the country’s busiest and most important stations. This shutdown will likely ripple outwards to other parts of the country, making the impact especially severe for commuters.

@dutchreview

Perhaps cycling through rain for two hours would be a better option…

♬ original sound – Twinkl Ireland

Here’s an overview of the planned demonstrations so far:

  • 6 June: Central Netherlands (Utrecht)
  • 10 June: West Netherlands
  • 12 June: Northwest and East Netherlands
  • 16 June: North and South Netherlands
  • 17 June: Potential national strike 🚨

So if you’re planning to ride the rails on Friday, you’d better start brushing up on your remote working skills. 💻 Stay tuned and stay flexible!

Let op: According to AD, the NS will be unable to organise alternative methods of transport during the strike.

This means that no alternative bus or metro routes will be available, which the NS might otherwise have used to replace your rail journey.

If you’re travelling internationally, on the other hand, your journey will likely proceed as normal.

Why is there a strike?

After months of talking, negotiations between the NS and various trade unions broke down on May 8. The NS offered a paltry 2.75% wage increase, citing that they “simply cannot bear” additional wage hikes, but the unions just weren’t having it.

But, it’s not just about pay — the unions are also pushing for better working conditions, like no night shifts after age 50. The NS says maybe… but only for employees over 63 years of age, and not before 2027. 🙄

READ MORE | Train etiquette on Dutch trains: 8 things you’ll always see

“That means we are definitely going on strike,” FNV director Henri Janssen tells AD.

Speaking on behalf of the VVMC (Trade Union for Machinists and Conductors), director Wim Eilert adds: “We don’t like doing this, it’s super annoying for travellers. But NS leaves us no other choice.”

Is there some hope on the horizon? Yes, as an NS spokesperson reveals to AD: “We expect that the restart of train traffic on Saturday will not cause any problems and that it will run normally.”

Feature Image:Depositphotos


Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

