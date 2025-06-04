Fibre optics in the Netherlands: Getting the fastest internet in Amsterdam and beyond

Fibre optics offer lightning-fast internet speeds and a stable, ultra-reliable connection, whether you’re in Amsterdam’s bustling city centre or deeper in the suburbs. ⚡

Whilst the Dutch may have embraced fibre optic connectivity, you might still be wondering how it works, where it’s available, and which providers offer you the best deal.

If so, this guide will help you navigate the world of fibre optics in the Netherlands.

What is a fibre optic connection?

In simple terms, a fibre optic connection relies on transmitting light signals via thin, flexible glass fibres.

Unlike standard copper cables, which use electrical signals to transfer information, fibre optics rely on light pulses.

These allow information to travel at lightning-fast speeds with barely any signal loss, making them the preferred choice for communication technology.

And just how fast is ‘fast’? Well, with several fibre optic providers in the Netherlands reaching speeds of 8 Gbit/s, they happily outcompete the comparatively slower cable and DSL connections.

How widespread is fibre optic connectivity in the Netherlands?

Whilst a fibre optic connection isn’t the most widespread choice among the Dutch just yet, it’s growing in popularity.

According to the ACM (Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets) almost 7.4 million people in the Netherlands had access to a fibre optic network in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

With that number only set to grow in the future, you might be wondering why fibre optics aren’t available all over the Netherlands yet. 🤔

Although it’s generally easier to get a fibre optic connectivity to your home or business if you live in a larger, metropolitan area, its rollout is currently lagging in parts of the provinces of Groningen, Noord Holland, Zuid Holland, Zeeland, and Limburg.

The best fibre optic providers in the Netherlands

If you’re looking for a speedy and reliable connection, the Netherlands is home to a number of excellent fibre optic providers. 💪

In addition to quick download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s, Ziggo’s clever blend of fibre optics and cable provides even greater stability than that of a standard fibre optic connection. Even better? Their SmartWifi system automatically adjusts to the best frequency and location, ensuring that you always get a perfect connection. Sign up with Ziggo

KPN fibre optics offer fast, stable, and energy-efficient connectivity for the same price as your standard internet package. With plans that reach max speeds of 4 Gbit/s, you can game or stream to your heart’s content, with no buffering. Sign up with KPN

Geared for heavy data users, Odido’s fibre optic connections are some of the fastest in the Netherlands — hitting speeds up to a blazing 8 Gbit/s. However, if you’re keen on something more modest (and less pricey!), they also offer you a chance to build your own, more affordble package. Sign up with Odido

Living up to their name, Budget Thuis is one of the most affordable fibre optic providers on the Dutch market. In addition to offering customers a range of plans from 50 Mb/s all the way up to 1 Gbit/s, Budget Thuis also provides ‘combi’ discounts for a combined internet, energy, and mobile data package. Sign up with Budget Thuis

As one of the Netherlands’ fastest fibre optic providers, Delta’s Unlimited plan boasts speeds of up to 8 Gbit/s, with plans to increase that speed to a blazing 10 Gbit/s. Whilst their prices tend to be on the high side, they offer excellent add-ons, such as a free 12-month TV subscription with 50+ channels. Sign up with Delta

How much does fibre optic internet cost in the Netherlands?

In general, the cost of a fibre optic connection will largely depend on internet speed.

Most basic packages start at 100 Mbit/s, for which you can expect to pay around €35 to €45 per month.

Meanwhile, a 1Gbit/s connection will generally cost you upwards of €50 monthly, with some major providers like KPN and Odido charging €52.50 and €60 respectively.

If those prices seem a little steep, however, there’s a great tip for getting a discount on your internet package: opting for a utility bundle.

This entails getting a combination deal on gas, electricity, and internet (or electricity, TV, and internet! 📺), if you buy all three from the same provider.

Note: Unless blazing fast speed is an absolute requirement, a DSL or cable connection can also be a solid option. These are more widely available than fibre and often much cheaper, though you will have to compromise with some stability if you opt for DSL.

Another expense to factor in the process of getting a fibre optic connection is the cost of installation. Depending on your provider, this can amount to a one-time payment of €25.

So whether you’re looking to stream the latest season of your favourite show or just pop online every now and then, there’s likely a fibre optic package that’s perfect for your needs.

Do you have a fibre optic connection installed at home? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

