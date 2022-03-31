Code yellow for most of Netherlands due to incoming freeze and more snowfall

The forecast really was right! After several strange weather predictions, near-freezing temperatures and snowfall have struck the Netherlands in late March. ❄️ 😳

The Royal Dutch Weather Institute (KNMI) has even issued a code yellow warning across most of the Netherlands due to current and incoming snowfall, reports the NOS. 🟡

You may be looking out your window and wondering: why? The KNMI expects temperatures to drop below zero in the later afternoon and evening — making for some less than ideal outdoor conditions.

The code yellow will remain in effect until Friday afternoon.

Mild disruptions around the country

More snow will fall in the middle and the east of the country, and the Dutch traveller’s association (ANWB) warns of particularly slippery conditions around Utrecht and Gelderland. 🥶

As of 8:30 AM, the ANWB has also reported a whopping 140 traffic jams across the country, totalling more than 800 kilometres. With possible snow and slippery highways, the traffic jams may worsen throughout the day. 🚦

Weather quirks

Yep, despite a surprisingly sunny and warm March, it seems the weather has reverted itself back to wintertime.

Wet snow fell across the Hague while other cities like Wageningen and De Bilt had blankets of snow. 🌨

#Sneeuw in Wageningen, die zelfs even blijft liggen op het gras. En dat op 31 maart. Vanavond en vannacht waarschijnlijk opnieuw sneeuw. #codegeel pic.twitter.com/INJk6P30k1 — Veenkampen Weather Station (@wurveenkampen) March 31, 2022 Translation: “Snow in Wageningen that even stays on the grass. And on March 31. More snow likely today and this evening.”

Other cities like Amsterdam and Leiden experienced rain instead. We suppose this is a little more like The Netherlands in late March. 😬

Are you experiencing any bizarre weather where you live? Tell us your experiences in the comments! 💭