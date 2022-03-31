Code yellow for most of Netherlands due to incoming freeze and more snowfall

NewsWeather
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Dutch flags on a snowy plant pot
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/two-small-flags-netherlands-are-set-snow-old-wooden-barrel-with-green-plants_23059309.htm#query=snowing%20netherlands&position=6&from_view=search

The forecast really was right! After several strange weather predictions, near-freezing temperatures and snowfall have struck the Netherlands in late March. ❄️ 😳

The Royal Dutch Weather Institute (KNMI) has even issued a code yellow warning across most of the Netherlands due to current and incoming snowfall, reports the NOS. 🟡

You may be looking out your window and wondering: why? The KNMI expects temperatures to drop below zero in the later afternoon and evening — making for some less than ideal outdoor conditions.

The code yellow will remain in effect until Friday afternoon.

Mild disruptions around the country

More snow will fall in the middle and the east of the country, and the Dutch traveller’s association (ANWB) warns of particularly slippery conditions around Utrecht and Gelderland. 🥶

As of 8:30 AM, the ANWB has also reported a whopping 140 traffic jams across the country, totalling more than 800 kilometres. With possible snow and slippery highways, the traffic jams may worsen throughout the day. 🚦

Weather quirks

Yep, despite a surprisingly sunny and warm March, it seems the weather has reverted itself back to wintertime.

Wet snow fell across the Hague while other cities like Wageningen and De Bilt had blankets of snow. 🌨

Translation: “Snow in Wageningen that even stays on the grass. And on March 31. More snow likely today and this evening.”

Other cities like Amsterdam and Leiden experienced rain instead. We suppose this is a little more like The Netherlands in late March. 😬

Are you experiencing any bizarre weather where you live? Tell us your experiences in the comments! 💭

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article9 completely free art experiences in the Netherlands 
Next articleZelensky addresses the Dutch parliament: cut all ties with Russia
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Zelensky addresses the Dutch parliament: cut all ties with Russia

At 10h25 AM this morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Dutch parliament in a video conference for more...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Zelensky addresses the Dutch parliament: cut all ties with Russia

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
At 10h25 AM this morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Dutch parliament in a video conference for more support against Russia. In his...

Code yellow for most of Netherlands due to incoming freeze and more snowfall

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The forecast really was right! After several strange weather predictions, near-freezing temperatures and snowfall have struck the Netherlands in late March. ❄️ 😳 The...

9 completely free art experiences in the Netherlands 

Abigail Osbourne - 0
Want to enjoy the Dutch art scene but you're on a budget? Luckily, there are plenty of art museums, exhibitions and experiences in the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X