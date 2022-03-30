Baby, it’s cold outside: the Netherlands is expecting snow after its sunny streak 

Thinking about enjoying some nice terrace weather in the upcoming days? Think again! The Netherlands is about to see snow, lots of rain and cold air. Lekker goor? 😣

The sky is going to get a whole lot greyer in the Netherlands with long periods of rain and layers of snow, reports Weerenradar. 💦

Meteorologists forecast that this rain will come from the North sea and seep into many regions of the Benelux. The rainfall will most likely turn into sleet or dry snow in some parts of the Netherlands. ❄️

Where can we expect snow?

There is a high chance that you will be waking up to a thick white layer of snow on Friday morning if you live in Southern Holland, below cities such as The Hague or Emmen, reports NU. ☃️

If you want to experience some fun snow activities, make sure not to start too late because it will begin to soften on Friday afternoon! That is unless you live in Brabant and Limburg, where it’s expected to last longer.

How cold are we talking?

Temperatures will fall to freezing levels on Thursday night, April 1 which will continue throughout the entire weekend. Time to get that winter coat back out of the storage closet! 🥶

Daytime in the Netherlands will see maximum temperatures sitting at around 6 degrees Celsius while the night will experience freezing temperatures nearing 0 degrees Celsius.

Will the flowers be okay?

The predictions of certain weather models show an accumulation of 10 centimetres of snow. Nature can’t be too happy about this because the weight of the heavy snow could potentially cause a lot of damage to flower fields, gardens and forests.

With De Keukenhof opening its doors again, let’s hope that these flowers can withstand a few days of wintry weather! 🌷

If the snow does arrive on Friday, will you be participating in any wintry activities? Tell us in the comments!