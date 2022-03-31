Zelensky pushes Netherlands to send weapons, stop buying Russian gas, and cut all ties

At 10:25 AM this morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Dutch parliament for more support against Russia.

In his video-conferenced address, Zelensky appealed to Dutch history to underline the importance of ending the ongoing war against the Russian aggressor in Ukraine, reports the NOS.

The Ukrainian president is also demanding more support. To succeed against the Putin regime, the Netherlands must cut all trade ties with Russia, deliver more arms, and help Ukraine join the European Union, according to Zelensky.

Appeal to Dutch History

Zelensky draws a parallel between the Eighty Years’ War that freed the Netherlands from Spanish occupation and led the country to independence.

“The Netherlands is celebrating its 450th anniversary of the end of tyranny, and this is how the path towards a united Europe began.,” said Zelensky.

#Zelensky verwijst naar de inname van Den Briel op 1 april 1572 door de watergeuzen als begin van de opstand tegen Spanje. pic.twitter.com/EOyGUHXkOl — marc janssens (@janssensmarc) March 31, 2022 Translation: #Zelensky refers to the taking of Den Briel on April 1, 1572, by the watergeuzen [Dutch rebels] at the beginning of the revolt against the Spanish.

The Ukrainian president also reminded the Dutch parliament that WWII must be prevented at all costs but history tends to repeat itself.

He says: “The Second World War began with an attack on only a few countries. Then, bombs were dropped on London and Rotterdam.”

Zelensky to Dutch parliament invokes “the shadow of Rotterdam” (first city Germans firebombed in WW2). His game is still strong — Matt Steinglass Мій Боже милий, знову лихо! (@mattsteinglass) March 31, 2022

The most recent historical reference was to the aeroplane MH17, which was shot down by Russian missiles over Ukraine in 2014 and killed 196 Dutch passengers. “This offence has not been forgiven. Those who have given the order must be held accountable,” says Zelensky.

Zelensky’s demands

The Ukrainian president also made concrete demands for the Dutch government to help his country against the Russian invasion.

For one, the Netherlands must cut all ties to Russia. Especially the boycotting of Russian oil and gas is important, says Zelensky. Otherwise, the Netherlands is directly funding the Putin regime in its attack on Ukraine.

Instead, the Dutch government should opt for stronger sanctions. Also to prevent the war from spreading beyond Ukraine into Europe.

Another demand is that the Netherlands should send even more weapons to Ukraine. “You [the Dutch government] are leaders in the support of us, but we need more weapons to defeat the occupier.”

