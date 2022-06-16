Dutch woman (27) killed by stray bullet in Colombia

Image: Aliman5040/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sitio_de_la_Victoria_regia,_Leticia.JPG https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a Dutch tourist has been killed in Colombia. The woman was hit by a stray bullet and later died from her wounds.

The 27-year-old woman was sitting in a restaurant in the Colombian town of Leticia when two men entered and opened fire.

“We are aware of the tragic death. According to the authorities, she became the victim of a stray bullet. We are assisting the relatives with consular assistance,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells RTL Nieuws.

Died from her injuries

According to local authorities, the Dutch woman from Gelderland suffered serious injuries after being hit by the stray bullet.

Eyewitnesses claim she and a Brazilian woman were talking to each other when the shooting began. Both women were hit and brought to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Two men from Leticia were also shot, they remain in a critical condition.

Assailants on the run

The two men who carried out the shooting fled the scene. A manhunt is now underway, however, the reason for the shooting remains unknown.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image: Aliman5040/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

