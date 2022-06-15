Hot, hot hot! Netherlands to reach up to 30 degrees in the coming days 

With as much as +30 degrees to look forward to, the Netherlands will continue to be blessed with lovely weather for the next few days — thank goodness!

Grab the sunnies and slap on the suncream, Buienradar reports hot and sunny weather all across the country for the coming five days. ☀️

With little wind (and only a weak breeze where there is wind at all), the Dutch sun will get to peak out without too much disturbance from the clouds.

Start off slow

Today and tomorrow the temperatures will be slightly varied across the country.

Temperatures of 20 degrees are expected for the Wadden Islands, reaching up to 24 degrees in the middle of the country.

In the southeast, however, the temperatures will flirt with the high twenties, so you might want to wear a breathable shirt to work unless you have a decent aircon system. 😅

The peak of the week

If the high twenties don’t count as warm for you, perhaps the end of this week will be more satisfactory.

Temperatures are expected to go up to over 30 degrees in most parts of the country as we approach the weekend. Grab your beach towel, we’re going to Scheveningen for a swim! 🏄🏽‍♀️

In the south, it’s (as usual) even warmer than the average, with temperatures as high as a baffling 34 degrees expected. 🥵

Ending with a bang

But of course, it wouldn’t be a Dutch summer without some bumps in the road too. Prepare for a possible thunderstorm on Sunday to wash away the heat and dust of the past few days.

A bit of thunder is of course to be expected after a week of unusually warm weather, but it does seem like a rather dramatic end to what will probably be a very lovely week.

The curse of Dutch summers

With almost 15 hours of daylight a day as we approach midsummer, the summer vibes will probably be omnipresent in most Dutch cities. ✌🌞

Buuut, we better enjoy it while it lasts. Next week may be dominated by more meh temperatures, again…🙄

That means that the weather gods (Buienradar) foresee temperatures closer to the 20 mark in most parts of the country. The only exception is the south, where the temperatures in the mid-twenties are more likely.

Where are you going to enjoy the weather this week(end)? Tell us in the comments!