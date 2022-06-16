An extra €500 euro in your pocket? Maybe, says PM Rutte

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
man-holding-euros-in-studio-looking-happy
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/man-with-banknotes-isolated-studio_14923031.htm#query=euros&position=22&from_view=search

Say doei to one-minute showers, surviving off 80c ramen noodles, and start planning a luxurious yacht holiday — the Dutch government is potentially scheming up a plan to drop some extra cash in your bank account.

The moolah, in the form of a toeslag (allowance), would pay €500 to people living in the Netherlands with low or middle incomes, the NOS reports.

Is that you? It could be if:
✅ You are single and earn less than €32,000 gross per year, or
✅ You and your partner earn less than €41,000 gross per year combined.

Of course, you could be saying “Nothing comes for free,” right? We love a bit of scepticism!

But no stress: while this cash is free, it’s meant to ease the burden of the rising energy costs and inflation — so yeah, you’ll probs have to spend it. Kiss goodbye to that yacht! 😗

Not confirmed yet

While we would love to tell you to exit out of this article and open your banking app straight away (wait, don’t do that, this is important!), the measure hasn’t been confirmed yet — and to be honest, it’s all a bit vague.

The proposal came from left-wing parties, GroenLinks and PvdA, and Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seriously considering the cash splash — but doesn’t want to rush it.

(Cough, we could argue that ol’ mate Rutte had no problem rushing the decisions that led to the toeslagenaffair where thousands of families were wrongfully accused of duping the government into paying allowances and forced to pay back thousands of euros, but whatever, cough).

Give us more, more, more (alsjeblieft)

The left-wing is also proposing a rent freeze, but Rutte has already nipped that idea in the bud, saying “a rent freeze is no longer possible.”

Luckily, the government isn’t standing still on inflation. We’ll begrudgingly admit they have reduced energy taxes and the excise duty on fuel, increased minimum wage, and sent minimum wage households €800. That’s a start!

And holy moly, we need it. The Dutch Central Planning Board recently calculated that up to 1.2 million households could struggle with monthly expenses in the future.

Fingers, toes, and legs are crossed that these measures get over the line. Do you think it’s enough? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous articleDutch woman (27) killed by stray bullet in Colombia
Next articleSchiphol expected to cancel dozens of flights this summer (every single day!)
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

7 Dutch universities snap up a spot in the top 150 in the world

According to the 2023 QS University Rankings, seven Dutch universities claimed their place in the top 150 spots, making them...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

7 Dutch universities snap up a spot in the top 150 in the world

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
According to the 2023 QS University Rankings, seven Dutch universities claimed their place in the top 150 spots, making them the best universities in...

Dutch Quirk #13: Be innovative (and not be shy about it) 

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Dutch have been well-known for their innovative spirit for centuries, and they’re not about to change anytime soon! Why would they, when it...

Cruising Amsterdam’s canals is officially the top tourist experience (in the world!)

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 1
A hiking tour in the Himalayas? How about snorkelling in Hawaii? Nah. According to TripAdvisor, Amsterdam canal cruises are the best thing for tourists...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X