As predicted, coronavirus numbers in the Netherlands have increased even more by 56 cases, adding to yesterday’s count of 265. This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections to 321, according to RIVM.

Er zijn sinds gisteren 56 nieuwe patiënten met #COVID-19 bij het RIVM gemeld. Hiermee komt het totaal aantal positieve testen in Nederland op 321. #coronavirus #COVID19 — RIVM (@rivm) March 9, 2020

Most of the infections come from Brabant and subsequently Utrecht which now has 52 coronavirus cases. Yikes.

That being said, yesterday 77 cases were added to the total– today’s number is slightly less. Hopefully numbers tomorrow will continue in this direction.

Heading towards a recession?

According to Bloomberg, the coronavirus could bring recessions in the US, eurozone and Japan, slow growth in China – and could possibly mean a loss of $2.7 trillion in output (which is equal to the the UK’s total GDP).

Supply and demand have slowed in China which is already affecting other countries, since China plays a critical role in global trade.

The euro-area economy may be headed for its first recession in 7 years as the coronavirus outbreak takes an increasing toll on businesses and consumer confidence https://t.co/4vzccnCEbh pic.twitter.com/OKG8TTaHin — Bloomberg (@business) March 9, 2020

Ad

According to the NOS, Prime Minister Rutte claims that the Dutch economy is strong enough to handle any damage the virus might cause. Let’s hope there’s truth to this.

Check out our Coronavirus video

How did coronavirus come to the Netherlands? What can you do against it in daily life? Is the Netherlands properly prepared for a COVID-19 pandemic? This and plenty of other pressing questions you might have about coronavirus in the Netherlands are all answered in this video by DutchReview.

And if you’re feeling a little anxious about the coronavirus overload, this article might help. And maybe even this one about the Dutch being, well, not so great with washing their hands.

For updates on coronavirus in the Netherlands, follow DutchReview on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.