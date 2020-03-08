Another day, another (higher) number: this time the RIVM added +77 to yesterday’s number of coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of corona patients in the Netherlands to 265. In addition, two more patients, aged 86 and 82 were found dead, the RIVM reported.

Dit weekend zijn helaas twee patiënten overleden aan de gevolgen van het #coronavirus. Dat heeft het @rivm zojuist laten weten. Het gaat om een man van 86 jaar en een man van 82 jaar. Mijn gedachten zijn bij hun naasten. Ik wens hen veel sterkte en kracht toe. — Bruno Bruins (@bruno_bruins) March 8, 2020

Vandaag zijn twee patiënten overleden aan het nieuwe coronavirus. Er zijn sinds gisteren 77 nieuwe patiënten met COVID-19 bij het RIVM gemeld. Hiermee komt het totaal aantal positieve testen in Nederland op 265, waarvan drie patiënten zijn overleden. #COVID19 #coronavirus — RIVM (@rivm) March 8, 2020

Are the Dutch medical authorities doing it right when it comes to testing for coronavirus?

More people are also wondering if the Dutch health authorities are handling this correctly. For instance, the GGD is opposed to widening the testing criteria for the virus. If you haven’t been to Italy and China or haven’t had direct contact with somebody from those regions, you won’t be able to get tested. And it even then the process is troublesome, as explained read here.

The GGD has stated that this is to prevent an overload of the healthcare system- but of course, this isn’t necessarily a good reason not to be able to get tested. A quick search on twitter was pretty worrying:

#COVID19 #COVIDー19 #Coronavirus #Italie #Netherlands Dermatologist with covid-19 had to insist on test: A Dutch dermatologist became infected with SARS-CoV-2 during a meeting with international colleagues. He is surprised at the way in which the Health Service works. #GGD https://t.co/Saq3Oy9q0T — Elisa (@by_elisa) March 8, 2020

Ik lig nu met 39 graden in bed het vocht uit mijn longen te kuchen. Heb zeker 10 jaar geen griep gehad, en nu heb ikalle #RIVM verschijnselen 🤷🏼‍♂️ 3 weken geleden in Daegu geweest,vorige week Freiburg. Ze zeiden dat ik het kan hebben, maar kom niet in aanmerking voor test 🤦🏻‍♂️ #GGD — Alexander Suma (@alexandersuma) March 6, 2020

New Dutch MF travel advice for Italy

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued ‘negative travel advice’ for parts of Italy. Here’s the tweet and the map, red = no go- which makes sense, of course, and actually feels a little late in posting on part of the ministry as well:

Reisadvies #Italie: Reis niet de Noord-Italiaanse regio's met de kleurcode 'rood'. Reis alleen indien noodzakelijk naar de Noord-Italiaanse regio’s met de kleurcode 'oranje'. Kijk voor het hele reisadvies op: https://t.co/a1GaCXYKte#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rO6DyGOsaM — 24/7 BZ (@247BZ) March 8, 2020

As you’ve probably heard, large parts of Italy are in lock-down. Milan, Venice and countless other big cities are now socially on hold. It’s definitely not good, and for all the and we know we have many Italians here in the Netherlands reading this. Here’s hoping that we all get through the virus in a healthy way!

Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/illustrations/mond-bewaker-4787642/