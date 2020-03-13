If you’re planning a trip to the supermarket in the next few days, be prepared, as there’s a chance won’t be able to find ordinary items that you are looking for. People have been stocking up on food after yesterday’s announcement to take more extreme measures.

Ook in Groningen zijn de mensen aan het hamsteren geslagen. pic.twitter.com/LV310iOxB8 — Marjan (@MarjanChristian) March 13, 2020

According to RTL Nieuws, it’s almost as if it were Christmas- bulk buying has begun. Canned products and items like toilet paper are most commonly purchased at this time. However, stores are aware of this and will have fresh items delivered in the next few days.

Furthermore, Jumbo, according to RTL Nieuws, has set a quota on things like soap and cleaning products in order to contain the hoarding somewhat.

Please note that stores will be replenished and that hoarding of products is not necessary. It’s best to maintain calm in this situation and if you are in need of any specific products, ask your friends or neighbours. Stores will be replenished every couple of days.

Beste hamsteraars,

– morgen of overmorgen ligt er gewoon weer nieuw WC papier in de supermarkt.

– laten jullie nog wat liggen voor al die mensen die moeten werken om zaken als ziekenhuizen en distributie draaiende te houden?

Dank. — Peter de Haan (@Peter26061980) March 13, 2020

More information about COVID-19 in the Netherlands

