In his speech yesterday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated that many people in the Netherlands will be infected with the coronavirus, and that this is necessary to build  ‘group immunity’ but that this should be done in a controlled way. 

The rationale behind this is that those who get the virus will become immune as the body will be able to develop antibodies. Consequently, they will have a smaller chance of becoming re-infected. So essentially the more people that have it, the more immunity is built.

This type of ‘group immunity’ would result in an increase of the population that is no longer susceptible, which would allow the virus to slowly die out according to Menno de Jong, a virologist at the Amsterdam UMC who was interviewed by RTLNieuws.

De Jong continues that this would create a ‘shell’ around the susceptible people (the elderly, people suffering from heart conditions etc). In order for this to work, 60% of the population would need to be cured from the virus.

However, it should be noted that this strategy may not necessarily work. William Hanage, an epidemiologist, argues that it is vaccines that create this ‘group immunity’ – not allowing people to become infected, and that we should not treat the pandemic ‘which will make a very large number of people sick, and some of them will die’ lightly.

To lockdown or not to lockdown?

A lockdown, according to de Jong, would likely not work in the Netherlands since the virus will not completely be eradicated and when people do leave their homes, they are still susceptible. This means that a major epidemic is still possible.

It might be necessary if there is too much pressure on the healthcare system (if too many people are sick at once and the curve needs to flatten slightly), or if a vaccine is in sight- in which case public life should be put on halt till people can vaccinate themselves.

But the latter is not an option- any vaccine would take at least a year before it can be released to the public.

Even so, a second wave of a pandemic is a real thing, and the ‘group immunity’ idea may not succeed in preventing it.

The government’s strategy

The Dutch government has opted for ‘maximum control’ whereby the country is not on complete lockdown yet the quantity of social interaction is diminished due to some restriction.

This spreads the infections out over a longer period and prevents an overload on the healthcare system.

But it is unclear whether this will actually be an effective strategy. Perhaps a total lockdown might not be a bad idea- but that too is highly difficult to impose in ‘a free country’ like the Netherlands, as Rutte stated yesterday.

The way that Europe is dealing with the coronavirus raises questions as to how prepared it is to deal with a pandemic in the first place.

