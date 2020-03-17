Maastricht as well as the rest of Limburg have decided to suspend King’s Day celebrations this year, according to RTL Nieuws. These measures have been taken to combat the coronavirus COVID-19, which is spreading rapidly through the country.

Although restrictive measures imposed throughout the country are meant to last until April 6, three weeks before King’s Day, they will hinder the preparation of events, the NOS reports.

Additionally, it is unrealistic to expect the virus to have stopped spreading by then- and given the crowds the events attract during the day, better to be safe than sorry.

Possibly Postponed

The municipality of Maastricht invites the royal family to celebrate King’s Day at a later stage. Whether the festivities will be cancelled in other areas of the Netherlands or will be adjusted is still unknown.

If things continue as they are, it is likely that King’s Day in Amsterdam and other big cities will also be cancelled or postponed for the same reasons. We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

