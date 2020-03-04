An employee of the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam has probably contracted the coronavirus. The employee tested positive during the first test, a second test by the RIVM will now follow.

The employee had returned from a holiday in northern Italy, an area that was later labeled as a risk area. He or she then spent four days working at the OLVG, both at the East and West locations. If you’re now at home wondering if this was a smart move by the employee and the OLVG, well, yours truly is also wondering.

The employee works in the department of oral diseases, dental and facial surgery (MKA is the abbreviation in Dutch). These departments of the East and West locations are closed as a precaution.

After the employee had some complaints, a test was performed. The employee is now put in quarantine at home and shows slight symptoms of Corona.

Contact investigation – have you been to the OLVG?

Channel AT5 writes that there will be a contact investigation among colleagues and patients. Colleagues who have had contact with the employee are requested to wait for any symptoms of illness at home. There are information meetings at both locations between 12:00 and 12:45.