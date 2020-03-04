As of today, 15 new cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands have been reported, according to nu.nl. This brings the number of people affected by coronavirus in the Netherlands to 38, according to the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Four of the 15 affected have been admitted to hospitals, the rest are to remain at home in isolation. These individuals must be monitored and are to report their temperature two times a day. This data must then be passed on to the local GGD (public health service).

⚠️ Update #Coronavirus besmettingen Nederland. 4 maart 2020 om 14:00 uur. -Loon op Zand: 5

-Helmond: 4

-Altena: 3

-Rotterdam: 3

-Diemen: 2

-Coevorden: 2

-Utrecht: 2

-Tilburg: 3

-Eindhoven: 1

-Alphen aan de Rijn: 1

-Delft: 1

-Haarlem 1

-Houten: 1

-Oss: 1

The Department of Oral Diseases, Dental and Facial Surgery in Onze Lieve Vrouwen Gasthuis in Amsterdam has also closed as an employee has been suspected to have coronavirus.

Although numbers are rising, don’t panic. Of course, it’s worrying that a virus has begun to spread, but keep in mind that it’s only slightly more infectious than the flu, and has a higher probability of not being fatal than the other way around.

For now, just continue going about your daily life and don’t be afraid of travelling within the country – just make sure you wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.

Feature Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay