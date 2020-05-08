Throughout the next couple of months, the Netherlands will slowly ease some of the current coronavirus measures in place.

One of the possible measures to be lifted that people are certainly excited is the opening of terraces on June 1. Nevertheless, Prime-Minister Mark Rutte warns that it is not fully certain that the terraces will open, reports NOS.

Transition phase

Rutte states that we are currently undergoing a transition phase. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will advise one week before June 1 if it is safe to reopen the terraces. They give this advice based on the number of new cases and the number of hospitalisations in intensive care units.

If the situation is well, June 1 will be the date when terraces open, under strict circumstances. Mark Rutte insists that based on current trends, it should be possible to open them. However, if the number of cases spikes again, they’ll decide against opening terraces.

Rutte is optimistic about the relaxing of measures

Rutte also considers that the relaxations that will take place next Monday will not impact the number of cases in any way. In that sense, he does not see it as a real relaxation, stating that “we will continue with what we were doing” in regards to social distancing. He urges people to avoid public transport unless absolutely necessary.

Feature Image: Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr