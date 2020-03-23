The Dutch police are preparing in case of additional measures that the government takes in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands, according to the NOS.

This could include, for example, police monitoring beach areas to prevent overcrowding. These measures will be taken in response to the situation yesterday, whereby even though a warning was issued in the morning, it did not deter people from going outside.

During the weekend, after consultation, the cabinet decided that no additional measures would be taken, but the cabinet will reassess the situation today. Several mayors have expressed that perhaps implementing serious measures isn’t a bad idea- the next step would be to close outdoor public areas such as beaches, parks and campsites.

We know that these Japanese Cherry Blossom trees are nice. But damnit people! That’s not 1,5m distance, there’s even a frickin sign there. THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS BUT DO NEED QUARANTINE 🤯 #Amsterdam #Amstelveen (📸 @FeministCtulhu ) #coronavirus #covid19Nederland pic.twitter.com/lPMC8Px9uA — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) March 21, 2020

Combatting coronavirus in the Netherlands

As of now there are 4749 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands. This number is on the rise. As of now, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has stated that although a lockdown is a possibility, it is not required at the moment. That being said, things are changing each day and indeed if things significantly worsen, a lockdown may be on the horizons.