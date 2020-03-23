The Dutch police are preparing in case of additional measures that the government takes in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands, according to the NOS.
This could include, for example, police monitoring beach areas to prevent overcrowding. These measures will be taken in response to the situation yesterday, whereby even though a warning was issued in the morning, it did not deter people from going outside.
We know that these Japanese Cherry Blossom trees are nice. But damnit people! That’s not 1,5m distance, there’s even a frickin sign there. THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS BUT DO NEED QUARANTINE 🤯 #Amsterdam #Amstelveen (📸 @FeministCtulhu ) #coronavirus #covid19Nederland pic.twitter.com/lPMC8Px9uA
— DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) March 21, 2020
Combatting coronavirus in the Netherlands
Feature Image: Oxyman/Wikimedia Commons