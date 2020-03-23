The Dutch police are preparing in case of additional measures that the government takes in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands, according to the NOS

This could include, for example, police monitoring beach areas to prevent overcrowding. These measures will be taken in response to the situation yesterday, whereby even though a warning was issued in the morning, it did not deter people from going outside.

Combatting coronavirus in the Netherlands

Feature Image: Oxyman/Wikimedia Commons

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.