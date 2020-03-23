The RIVM (Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) has published the new numbers of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. The new count is 4749, an increase of 545 patients since the last case.

As can be read at the RIVM website:

“Since yesterday, 545 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Netherlands to 4749. Among them are 1230 people who are or have been admitted to the hospital.

Since the last update, 34 patients have died from COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Netherlands is now 213. The age of the deceased is between 55 and 97 years; the average age at the time of death is 82 years.

Most of the positively tested people live in the province of Noord- Brabant, namely 1558 people. Followed by Zuid- Holland (647) and Noord-Holland (600).”

Police guarding medical factory in Zeewolde

In Zeewolde, an incident on Sunday lead to heightened police presence around the premises of a medical factory. As of now, it is unknown what exactly happened, but police cars are currently protecting the area. Inside the facility, experimental tests are being conducted with anti-malaria medicine, in order to see if it can be used in treating the coronavirus.

Dutch police preparing for additional measures to contain the virus

Given that this past weekend, large groups of people were seen strolling relaxed in parks and on beaches, the Dutch police has started to consider new measures in order to enforce social distancing. This comes after certain mayors have asked for police to enforce the rules, as to prevent overcrowding in places like beaches. Overall, we could have new policies soon, which may close down public gathering areas such as parks or beaches.

