Dutch colleges and universities are cancelling all lectures, exams and activities involving direct contact till the end of March, the Association of Universities and the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences reported on Thursday, though primary and secondary schools will remain open.

These measures are in response to the press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday, where it was announced that stricter measures will be taken to combat the coronavirus spread in the Netherlands.

Although physical classes are cancelled, educational activities including paper deadlines will still be adhered to and if possible institutions are encouraged to digitalise their lectures so that students can stay up-to-date with classes. However, this will likely vary from institution to institution.

Primary schools stay open

Primary and secondary schools are to remain open, however, since their cancellation would mean that children would need to stay home and be looked after. This would take many parents out of positions in the public sector that are essential (such as healthcare the GGDs, fire brigade and police) to stay home and care for their children. Furthermore, children are less susceptible to the virus and face less risk.

However, it has been advised that children with a cold should remain home.

