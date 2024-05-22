This Dutch woman just fried chicken on an NS train — and the internet is mad

Biting off more than she can choo-choo? 🚂

NewsTrafficWeird
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-interior-of-ns-train-and-woman-eating-fried-chicken-drumstick
Image: DutchReview / Canva https://www.canva.com/design/DAGF7xKQONM/g_XRFjACfAS8DSLOgPSX3Q/edit

Ever wish you’d packed something to help your rumbling stomach mid-train journey, like an apple or an extra sandwich? This Dutch woman takes it one step further and makes the carriage her kitchen.

When TikTokker Isabelle Joëlla gets hungry on the train, she whips out her electric pots and pans and cooks anything from chicken drumsticks to spicy noodles, RTL shares.

But before she hits reheat, she makes sure to hit record. 🤳

Just for hen-tertainment?

Isabelle’s TikToks might be different from other non-transport-based cooking content, but that doesn’t stop her going viral.

Her videos have over 4 million views, but just like the time a student used an air fryer to cook kaasoufflés on an NS train, people have mixed feelings.

@isabellederoij Wat moet ik de volgende x maken? 🍗 #foodtiktok #isabellederoij #kip #trein #joostklein ♬ original sound – Isabelle Joëlla

While Isabelle believes she is doing nothing wrong because there are no rules to stop her, passengers and professionals alike are appalled.

Chicken frying, conductor sighing

It’s not just the “anti-social” smell or the potential fire hazard that makes Isabelle’s choice of train snack not so finger-lickin’ good for those around her. 🍗

For NS spokesperson Oscar van Elferen, it’s about not being a burden to others and knowing that “you should not create unsafe situations or nuisances” — as he tells RTL.

READ MORE | Snacks before safety: two bikers pulled over on Dutch highway, say they were hungry for hotdogs

If Isabelle is already planning her next instalment (turkey on the tram or BBQ on the bus?), she might have to think again.

While there might not be any explicit rules against frying a chicken leg on the train, van Elferen suggests it “crosses the border” because most people understand it’s not the right thing to do.

Some people find Isabelle’s actions funny, but clearly, others think this is the behaviour of a bad egg. 🐣

How would you react if you saw someone frying chicken on the train? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:DutchReview / Canva
Previous article
Homes in the Netherlands are now more expensive than EVER before
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Homes in the Netherlands are now more expensive than EVER before

So, it's officially happened: Dutch house prices have just reached their all-time high — in the history of Dutch housing....
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Homes in the Netherlands are now more expensive than EVER before

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
So, it's officially happened: Dutch house prices have just reached their all-time high — in the history of Dutch housing. With this, we've surpassed...

Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

Juni Moltubak - 7
How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not....

A summer break in Oostende: not your average beach town

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
Looking for the perfect spot for a summer getaway from the Netherlands? Look no further than Oostende, a Belgian gem sitting on the coast...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.