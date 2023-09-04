This Dutch bank just launched up to 2% cashback on daily spending AND earns you 2.46% on savings

Say hoi to exciting cashback deals and Dutch interest rates that may actually make saving money worthwhile. (Yes, we’re shocked, too. 😳)

For most internationals, one of the first steps when moving to the Netherlands is opening a Dutch bank account. Amongst a sea of banking institutions, it can be hard to determine which one will give you the most bang for your buck.

But while banks seem fond of taking money, now one Dutch bank has launched cashback — hallo bunq!

Earn money by spending it? “Ja, hoor!” says bunq

If that sounds too good to be true… (drumroll please), it isn’t! Dutch banking heavyweight bunq just dropped this handy dandy new feature: you can now get up to 2% cashback on your daily expenses.

Here’s how it works:

If you’re an Easy Money subscriber, you get 1% cashback on everything you spend at restaurants and bars.

subscriber, you get 1% cashback on everything you spend at restaurants and bars. If you’re an Easy Green subscriber, you get 1% cashback at restaurants and bars AND 2% cashback on public transportation.

Free. Money. Need we say more? Image: bunq

You’ll need to use your Credit Mastercard (not Maestro) to be eligible for cashback, but the good news on that is that the Netherlands is phasing out Maestro cards — so you can get stacks of cash back!

Money back in your pocket? In THIS economy? Lekkerrrr. 👏

Wait a second, what’s a cashback? Simply put, cashback refers to a reward system where cardholders get a certain percentage of money back when they make purchases. Did you spend €100 on public transport last week? bunq says, “Here’s €2 back!” — and trust us, that adds up pretty quickly!

These interest rates are actually interest-ing

The Netherlands is a stunning country with a great work-life balance and one of the most powerful passports in the world. Frustratingly, however, Dutch banks often treat interest rates like a game of limbo: trying to see how low they can go. (FYI, they’re winning!)

Meanwhile, bunq’s healthy 2.46% interest rate means the bank offers some of the best savings interest rates currently on offer in the Dutch market.

Dutch interest rates that (finally) help us actually save money? Hoera, sign us right up! 🥳

We may have found your banking BFF

As romantic as the idea of living abroad is, the lifestyle comes with its share of questions. What’s the best bank in the Netherlands? Will I need to pay a fortune in extra fees? How can I stay within budget?

Getting paid at the end of the week for just using bunq? Sure, sign us right up! Image: bunq

With bunq, however, internationals have access to all the great features that put the ‘cash’ in ‘cashback’. An Easy Money account gets you:

ZERO added fees when travelling abroad

Spending and saving features in up to 14 currencies

Hassle-free international transfers straight from your bunq app

Up to 25 virtual Mastercards for secure online shopping

2.46% interest on your savings (with seamless withdrawals!)

Are you jumping on board with bunq? Tell us all about it in the comments below!