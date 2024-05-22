Homes in the Netherlands are now more expensive than EVER before

The saga continues... 🫠

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
for-sale-sold-sign-on-Dutch-house-dutch-real-estate
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/te-koop-nederland.html?filter=all&qview=624235692

So, it’s officially happened: Dutch house prices have just reached their all-time high — in the history of Dutch housing. With this, we’ve surpassed the previous record from two years ago. (Hoo… ray? 🥲)

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in the Netherlands, the price of homes for sale reached a record high in April.

Unfortunately, what feels like a sick April Fools’ joke is actually a reality. According to the AD, the average transaction price for a home is now a whopping €453,984.

This is 7.5% higher than last year and 0.7% higher than the previous record from July 2022.

Why… oh why?

Why do we have this issue? You guessed it: there are too few available homes in the Netherlands and too many people looking to buy one.

READ MORE | Why is there a housing shortage in the Netherlands? The Dutch housing crisis explained

On top of that, over the past year, mortgage interest rates have slightly dropped while wages have increased, causing chaos in the Dutch housing market.

With around 300,000 homes too few, competition among home buyers is tough. Young first-time buyers are mostly affected by this.

In fact, as a single starter in the Netherlands, you currently have access to only about 3% of the housing market.

READ MORE | This is the most expensive parking space in the Netherlands (and you’ll never guess its price)

And the worst part? As CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen tells the AD, we’ll likely be riding this wave for a while.

“If I look at the market conditions, I wouldn’t bet on a rapid decline,” he says.

Are you looking to buy a home in the Netherlands? Share your experience in the comments!

Previous article
Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

These 7 changes from the new Dutch coalition will hit your wallet

Following the announcement of the new Dutch government, the coalition has laid out its plans for the coming years —...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

Juni Moltubak - 7
How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not....

A summer break in Oostende: not your average beach town

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
Looking for the perfect spot for a summer getaway from the Netherlands? Look no further than Oostende, a Belgian gem sitting on the coast...

Unlimited calling to 44 countries? LEBARA’s SIM-only package makes it possible

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Picture this: You’re sitting in a cosy Amsterdam café when your phone buzzes. It's a friend from back home wanting to catch up! You're...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.