Dutchie (19) gets a heavy fine for cruising a scooter through Venice

One may rightfully say that the Dutch are enthusiastically reckless drivers. We have our very own Formula 1 champion, everyone is freakishly skilled on a bicycle, and we defy traffic laws — even in other countries.

A 19-year-old Dutch man faces a hefty fine for taking a scooter ride through the centre of Venice. 🇮🇹

According to the local newspaper Corriere del Veneto, the Dutchie in question has been banned from the city for at least a year as a consequence! 😱

Serious consequences

The Dutchman will receive a restraining order for several years and a fine of at least a few hundred euros, says RTL Nieuws. That’s because it’s strongly forbidden to ride any kind of motorised transport in the historic centre of Venice.

In fact, it happens so rarely that many residents were surprised to see a blue Vespa cruising through their city, according to Corriere del Veneto. Is it really so hard for Dutchies to NOT use a scooter?! 🙄

The Dutch tourist apparently entered Venice through the Italian mainland, crossing Ponte della Liberta (Freedom Bridge).

