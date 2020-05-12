As lockdown in the Netherlands eases and summer rolls in, we all want to spend more time outside. Finding safe ways to do that can be hard, but one fairly low-risk option is going for a ride along one of the seven most scenic bike paths in the Netherlands.

Obviously, going outside is not risk free in the coronavirus times, and that will remain the case until we have a vaccine. You can minimise your risk to others by keeping to a 1.5m distance, washing your hands, and sneezing/coughing into your elbow. If you have cold symptoms, stay indoors. It is permitted to go for bike rides or walks outside alone or with a member of your household.

Full disclosure: we’re not actually sure if these are the most beautiful bike paths in the Netherlands— but they are all stunning and bike-able, so we figured there was no harm in sharing them with you anyway. And if you have more scenic bike paths in the Netherlands to share with us, drop them down in the comments below!

Scheveningen dunes

Nothing beats being by the sea on your bike on a sunny day. There’s something indescribably fresh and invigorating about it. Lots of people hike in these dunes, but there are also lovely bike paths that can take you all the way from Kijkduin to Katwijk.

The most spectacular dunes are around the Zuiderstrand area: they really have an otherworldly feel to them. Plus, if you’re interested in getting some serious exercise, the constant up-and-down of biking in the dunes will definitely take care of that.

Vecht River

This route will take you from Weesp to Utrecht, though you can of course decide exactly how much of it you want to do yourself. Along the river, you’ll see mansions built by merchants from the Dutch Golden Age, lots of dairy farms, and in general, lots of beautiful Dutch nature.

The biking route is very peaceful, and you end up biking the last leg by the Old Canal of Utrecht, which is frankly one of the most stunning places in the whole of the Netherlands.

Leiden – The Hague

Now, this might be a daily train commute for many of us, but biking it is an entirely different experience. Don’t take the shortest route: instead, take the one that brings you through Vlietland. Known as the Riviera of the Randstad, this is a stunning area filled with nature, lakes, and gorgeous quaint Dutch houses.

Plus, if it’s after 1 June when you do this bike ride, it’s a really nice idea to reserve a table at a restaurant at one of our vegan hotspots in The Hague for a delicious meal after your arduous journey.

Texel National Park

Texel is an island in the very north of the Netherlands, and its coastline is absolutely beautiful. Biking around it will take you through Texel National Park and lots of beautiful dunes.

This is a really biologically diverse landscape that can be really well appreciated by bike. Plus, if you do want to take a longer bike ride and explore even more of the island, you can always head east from the dunes. This is a particularly lovely bike ride on a hot summer’s day, with the sea breeze keeping you cool.

Waterland

If you’re looking for something in the Amsterdam area, the Waterland cycling path is one of the most scenic bike paths in that region. Again, we’re talking about really quaint Dutch architecture along this route: think colourful wooden houses.

But this scenic bike route also takes you to the seaside if you follow it through: you end up at Marken, a historic fishing village, which is only connected to the mainland by a road that was added in the 1957.

Dyke Enkhuizen

A list of scenic bike paths in the Netherlands would not be complete without at least some dyke-and-dam content. This bike ride up in Lelystad will take you across the sea, in a way that is really mind-blowing for those of us new to living in a land created by dykes.

You cycle away from the main road for most of this path, which only increases the otherworldly sensation of cycling along a thin piece of land in the middle of the sea (well, not quite the middle, but you know what I mean).

Kinderdijk Windmills

Another Dutch cliche that we simply can’t resist recommending is the bike path by the Kinderdijk Windmills. Tourists usually flock here every year, except this year, of course. That means this is the best time to bike slowly around this historic sight and drink it in, without worrying about running over some hapless tourist.

Honestly, the best recommendation I can give for this area is that it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a reason. If you want to catch some old windmills in action, there is no better place (come at me Zaanse Schans).

