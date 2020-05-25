The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands for today, May 25.

The Dutch infection count has risen by another 209 cases in the past 24 hours. It brings the Netherlands’ total to 45,445 cases since the original outbreak in March.

The number of hospital admissions continues to drop, with only 8 people considered to be in a serious condition to be hospitalized in the past day. In the same time period, 8 people died as a result of COVID-19. The total Dutch death toll now stands at 5,830.

There is often a delay in the reporting of figures, so these numbers may be adjusted.

Close to the Dutch border, a host threw a private party to celebrate the easing of coronavirus measures. Unfortunately, as the guests did not take any safety precautions, 18 of them got sick with the coronavirus. A further 118 guests now have to enter quarantine. While we might be easing off measures, the threat from the coronavirus is far from over.

It’s been almost two weeks since primary schools partially reopened in the Netherlands. Prior to this, students were unexpectedly homeschooling as part of social-distancing measures.

According to a survey by the General Association of School Leaders (AVS), this hasn’t put the students far behind where they should be. 90% of professors surveyed said that their students’ learning went unaffected, while the rest will receive special attention in order to bring them up-to-date with their learning.

At a slaughterhouse in Groenlo, 22% of the workers got infected with the coronavirus. This signals the poor working and living conditions these workers face, which was a great issue even before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The cramped living conditions for these workers might have been one of the biggest factors in the spread of the virus, as they live in housing owned by the employment agency. The rooms are small and the workers need to share them, as well as other amenities.

In either case, the Netherlands should make more controls at such facilities in order to ensure labour laws are respected and that the living conditions are adequate, to avoid other outbreaks.

